The Ventures’ first album, “Walk, Don’t Run” (1960), with Bob Bogle on lead guitar and Nokie Edwards on bass, sold millions of copies and became a rollicking cultural touchstone; the title song was the No. 2 hit in the country. Their later albums included “The Ventures in Space” (1964), “Wild Things!” (1966) and “Guitar Freakout” (1967). Their version of the “Hawaii Five-O” theme song became a top-10 chart success in 1969.
The Ventures had 14 singles in the Billboard Hot 100. With over 100 million records sold, the Ventures are the best-selling instrumental band of all time. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.
Donald Lee Wilson was born in Tacoma on Feb. 10, 1933, and grew up admiring country-western and big-band music. He played trombone before picking up the guitar from a fellow soldier during Army service. He was a car salesman and then a construction worker before forming a band with Bogle in the late 1950s, soon adding Edwards on bass guitar and Howie Johnson on drums.
Johnson broke his neck in a car wreck in 1961 and died in 1988. Skip Moore played drums on “Walk, Don’t Run,” and Mel Taylor took over on drums and rounded out the classic lineup, with Edwards on lead guitar, in 1962.
The band continued to perform through numerous lineup changes, but Mr. Wilson was the one constant throughout. He didn’t miss a tour until his retirement in 2015, according to the family’s statement.