Described even by friends as a wife-beater, sex addict and alcoholic, Garrincha was drunk in 1969 when he crashed his car. He survived but his passenger, Ms. Soares’s mother, did not. The marriage ended in 1982, and the soccer hero died the next year of cirrhosis of the liver — complications from alcohol abuse — at age 49. Their son Manoel died in 1986, age 9, also in a car accident at which a family friend was at the wheel.