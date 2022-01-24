By age 20, he had moved to Paris, where he auditioned for contemporary dance companies but found better luck in fashion. He had started making his own clothes and soon began freelancing for houses in Paris, London and Milan. “I remember I had an old army coat which trailed on the ground and a pair of trousers, dyed in all the colors of the rainbow,” he told Britain’s Independent newspaper. “I would also wear a huge plastic orchid in my lapel and had an acid-green jacket with royal blue buttons in the form of stars.”