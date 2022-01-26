The elder Cahn, Dr. Cahn once told The Post, “said he didn’t know what justice was but he had an innate capacity to recognize injustice.” Yet when Dr. Cahn met his future wife at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, his parents, as well as his future in-laws, at first opposed their interracial marriage. The Post reported that Dr. Cahn’s father withheld support from the young couple in their early years and that they lived for a period in low-income housing in New Haven, Conn., where both attended Yale University.