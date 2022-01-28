It was actually meant to be the B-side to her version of Scottish musician Donovan’s track “Brother Sun, Sister Moon,” but radio stations began playing the Lord’s Prayer. More stunned than anyone by the reception, Sister Mead declined to cash in with tours. She turned down a lucrative offer to play coast-to-coast in the United States, including Las Vegas. She mostly avoided media interviews and donated all the royalties from her hit record to charities and continued to teach Catholic students at St. Aloysius College, a Catholic school in Adelaide that she had attended in childhood.