Mr. Hesseman told the New York Times in 1979 that the character, with his ’60s counterculture spirit, made network executives nervous. In one episode, Fever is given an on-air sobriety test after being given alcohol, only his reaction time keeps improving.
“I think maybe Johnny smokes a little marijuana, drinks beer and wine, and maybe a little hard liquor,” he said. “And on one of those hard mornings at the station, he might take what for many years was referred to as a diet pill. But he is a moderate user of soft drugs, specifically marijuana.”
Mr. Hesseman had played a hippie in one of his first roles, on the TV show “Dragnet” in 1967, and also in the 1968 film “Petulia.” He wasn’t so disconnected from some of the characters he played. He once told People magazine that he had conducted “pharmaceutical experiments in recreational chemistry.” In 1963, he was jailed in San Francisco for selling marijuana.
George Howard Hesseman was born in Lebanon, Ore., on Feb. 27, 1940. Initially performing under the name Don Sturdy, he started out as a member of the San Francisco improv group The Committee, which regularly performed at antiwar and civil rights protests.
At the time, he also moonlighted on Saturdays as the disc jockey for the San Francisco rock-and-roll station KMPX. Later on “WKRP in Cincinnati” Mr. Hesseman often ad-libbed his on-air banter.
“Impossible to overstate Howard Hesseman’s influence on his and subsequent generations of improvisors,” said the actor and comedian Michael McKean on Twitter. He recalled first seeing Mr. Hesseman in 1971 with The Committee. “I saw that he was the real deal.”
Mr. Hesseman appeared briefly but memorably with McKean in the 1984 rockumentary “This Is Spinal Tap” as Terry Ladd, manager to the rock superstar Duke Fame. He frankly ends a conversation: “We’d love to stay and chat but we’re going to sit in the lobby and wait for the limo.”
In the ABC sitcom “Head of the Class,” which ran from 1986 to 1991, Mr. Hesseman played a teacher to a diverse group of overachieving students. Mr. Hesseman was sometimes critical of the show — co-created by political activist and writer Michael Elias — for not being as adventurous as he had hoped it would be. He departed after four seasons and was replaced by Billy Connolly in the fifth and final season.
“Part of me says, ‘Is that all there is? A television series?’ Obviously not. I could go on stage or scratch my way into the movies,” Mr. Hesseman said in a 1989 interview. “But how many movies are made that you want to be a part of? And how many want you? There is a certain kind of ‘for-rent’ sign on my forehead. I’m an actor and I like to work.”
A prolific character actor, Mr. Hesseman’s credits included appearances on “The Bob Newhart Show,” "That 70′s Show,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “House” and “Boston Legal.” His films included “The Sunshine Boys,” “Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment,” “About Schmidt” and “The Rocker.”
His marriages to Karen Saintsure and Catherine Maison ended in divorce. Survivors include his third wife, actress and acting teacher Caroline Ducrocq.