He had been an unsuccessful congressional candidate in 1974 but won in 1982 representing a district that included much of East Los Angeles, where he was raised.
In Washington, during his first term, Mr. Torres spearheaded the first comprehensive examination of West Covina’s BKK Landfill, one of the nation’s most hazardous. He also pushed for an overhaul of the country’s consumer credit reporting policies and helped draft legislation to ensure low-income victims of natural disasters received full federal assistance.
Mr. Torres, who did not seek reelection in 1998, also helped secure millions of dollars for public transit projects in Los Angeles County and beyond, according to the Los Angeles Times. From 1989 until 1991, he chaired the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
Mr. Torres was born in Miami, Ariz., on Jan. 27, 1930. His father worked in the copper mines and was deported along with more than 1 million other people of Mexican descent through the “Mexican Repatriation program” during the Depression, even though many were U.S. citizens. Mr. Torres never saw his father again.
After graduating in 1949 from high school in East Los Angeles, he enlisted in the Army and served in the Corps of Engineers during the Korean War.
After retiring from Congress, Mr. Torres served on the California Transportation Commission and was a visiting professor at Whittier College and the University of California at Los Angeles.
He was a founder of LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, a museum in downtown Los Angeles that explores the cultural influence of Latinos in the city. He was an artist, and his work was displayed at galleries throughout Los Angeles.
Survivors include his wife, Arcy Sanchez; five children; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.