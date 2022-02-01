Mr. Mermelstein, who was also represented by lawyer Gloria Allred, had continued legal battles with the institute. In 1986, he was awarded $5.25 million in damages in a related lawsuit against Swedish publisher Ditlieb Felderer, a defendant who had declined to participate in the earlier settlement, who Mr. Mermelstein said had libeled and tormented him, on one occasion mailing him what was said to be the hair of a victim of the gas chambers. (By 1991, according to the Los Angeles Times, Mr. Mermelstein had collected none of that money.)