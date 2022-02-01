Mr. Ishihara, a screenwriter, film director and award-winning novelist before he became a politician, served in the national legislature early in his career and was governor from 1999 to 2012. He was a driving force behind Tokyo’s bid for the 2020 Olympics, and he pushed through environmental restrictions for diesel-powered vehicles and worked to promote the Tokyo Marathon.
But he was more widely remembered for making sexist and racist remarks that often angered women and rights groups during his 30-year tenure as a lawmaker, mostly as a member of the governing Liberal Democratic Party.
As governor of Tokyo, Mr. Ishihara sparked a diplomatic spat with Beijing over the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, which China also claims and calls the Diaoyu.
Mr. Ishihara in 2012 proposed that Tokyo’s governorate buy the islands from their private Japanese owners to defend them from China’s growing territorial claims, triggering opposition from Beijing. To calm the situation, Japan’s government eventually nationalized the islands, but the move backfired and further escalated the dispute, leading to violent anti-Japanese protests and the boycotting of Japanese products in China.
Bilateral ties have since somewhat improved, but China has taken increasingly assertive actions around the islands, including sending coastguard ships. China’s maritime activity in the East and South China Seas has prompted Japan to beef up defenses of its southwestern outlying islands.
Among his provocative comments, Mr. Ishihara proposed that Japan develop nuclear weapons and abandon its war-renouncing Constitution. He also angered the residents affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami as he called the disaster “divine punishment” for Japan’s egoism.
Mr. Ishihara, the son of a shipping company manager, was born in Kobe, a port city in western Japan, on Sept. 30, 1932, and grew up in Zushi.
He attended Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo and won the Akutagawa literary prize for his novel “The Season of the Sun,” published in 1955 and turned into a popular film. Like many of his works of fiction, it focuses on a group of disillusioned and nihilistic postwar young people.
He also wrote books on politics, including his 1989 “The Japan That Can Say No,” urging his country to stop always following U.S. policies.
After winning four conservative terms as Tokyo’s governor, he stepped down in 2012 and served two years in Parliament. He retired from politics in 2014.
Survivors include his wife, Noriko Ishida, and four sons.
Speaking to reporters, conservative former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe described Ishihara as “a politician who challenged what became the norms in the postwar era. ... He was not afraid of criticisms and insisted on what he had to say.”
At a news conference announcing his retirement from politics in 2014, Mr. Ishihara said he was thankful to have lived through historical turning points in his career as a politician and a novelist and did not regret stirring up controversy.
“I want to do what I like for the rest of my life, even if people hate me when I die,” he said.