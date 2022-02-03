Mr. Johnson was no musical prodigy. He bought his first guitar when he was 28, was just shy of 30 when he played his first gig, and 50 when he recorded his first album. But he went on to develop a vocal and jazz-blues guitar style that set him apart from his own blues heroes of the time, including B.B. King, Magic Sam, Buddy Guy, Otis Rush and Albert King.
Like many other American bluesmen, Mr. Johnson first experienced widespread acclaim playing in Western European capitals in the 1960s and 1970s, where he packed clubs and theaters. That was thanks, in part, to bands and musicians such as the Rolling Stones, Peter Green (co-founder of Fleetwood Mac) and Eric Clapton, who helped spur commercial interest in the American blues music that had inspired them.
Mr. Johnson pointed out that he and his peers became better known on the other side of the pond before gaining wider recognition in their own home country. The blues revival was further accelerated by the success of “The Blues Brothers” (1980), the Hollywood comedy starring Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi. But he said he never felt as fully appreciated by American audiences and promoters as those overseas.
“I’m bigger in Europe than I am in the United States,” Mr. Johnson told the Chicago Sun-Times in 2020. "[In America] they’ll play Caucasian blues before mine. … Why would you play Eric Clapton’s record and not mine?” In a 2013 interview with the South Bend (Ind.) Tribune, he stated: “When Mick Jagger comes to town, they advertise him three or four months in advance. [The Chicago) Blues Festival, they say something a few days before. They don’t publicize it. The biggest festival in Chicago … they don’t publicize.”
Although best-known for the traditional 12-bar, three-chord blues format, Mr. Johnson increasingly delved into wistful minor chords, like his friend Rush, also a farmer’s son from Mississippi. He began writing his own highly personal material, influenced by soul-blues singers like the Texan Z.Z. Hill and the Tennessean Bobby “Blue” Bland.
Mr. Johnson’s repertoire included country music and R&B, and he became an accomplished jazz guitarist. Onstage, he often performed the jazz standard “Take Five,” which had been popularized in the 1950s by the Dave Brubeck quartet.
After Mr. Johnson’s death, Bruce Iglauer, the founder of the Alligator Records label, which put out the musician’s early work, told the Sun-Times: “Jimmy Johnson was one of those great musicians whom you could identify by hearing just one note of his voice or one note of his guitar. His passionate, high-tenor voice and elegant, minor-key guitar string bending were instantly recognizable. He was not only a searing guitar player and intense, distinctive singer, but his music had the deep emotional impact of the best blues.”
He was born James Thompson (he later took Johnson as a performance name) in Holly Spring, Miss., on Nov. 25, 1928. He was the second of 10 children of cotton-farming parents. “I loved school, but didn’t get to go much; too much work to be done at home,” he wrote on his website. “Most days we worked from sunup until sundown. Already at 8 years old, I worked the fields picking, chopping and plowing cotton while also helping to tend to the farm animals.”
He was 16 when he went to Memphis for work opportunities and wound up as a construction laborer. He found his prospects discouraging until his uncle in Chicago invited him north. “I hated to leave my mama behind,” he wrote, “but I wanted a better life and knew this was an opportunity not to be missed.”
He was around 20 when he arrived in the Windy City and got a job as a welder for the Harrison Sheet Steel company, earning enough money to bring his mother and siblings up north to be near him. His salary enabled him to buy a car, nice clothes and his first guitar, which he practiced religiously after work.
“On July 4th 1958, I played my first gig,” he wrote. “I was quickly fired and back home, practicing once more.”
In 1963, he married Sherry Ewing. In addition to his wife, survivors include five children; two sisters; and his younger brother Sylvester, a leading blues musician better known as Syl Johnson; and many grandchildren. (Another of his brothers, Mack Thompson, also a leading blues guitarist on the Chicago scene, died in 1991.)
In 1988, Mr. Johnson fell asleep at the wheel, having driven his band home for 18 hours after a series of shows. Their van left the road and somersaulted. He was badly burned and broke his collarbone. His keyboard player and bassist were killed despite his efforts to pull them from the wreckage. He gave up playing for six years, until 1994.
He was still performing until shortly before he died. When covid-19 shut down Chicago venues in recent years, he took to Facebook to perform live and gave all the donations to the Greater Chicago Food Depository to help the city’s homeless. After the success of those Facebook performances, the Chicago blues record label Delmark asked him to record a new album.
At first he was reluctant, but, as he told the Wall Street Journal in 2020, “I really appreciated being asked by people who wanted to make music and help musicians. I figured that I might as well, because that’s what I do all day anyhow: play piano, play guitar and get on my computer.”
The album, “Every Day of Your Life,” was released in 2020, its title track encouraging his listeners to “live every day like it’s your last, one day it’s going to come to pass.”