He was born James Thompson (he later took Johnson as a performance name) in Holly Spring, Miss., on Nov. 25, 1928. He was the second of 10 children of cotton-farming parents. “I loved school, but didn’t get to go much; too much work to be done at home,” he wrote on his website. “Most days we worked from sunup until sundown. Already at 8 years old, I worked the fields picking, chopping and plowing cotton while also helping to tend to the farm animals.”