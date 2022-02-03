Dr. Hultin, who was then 72, bought an airline ticket, put a few tools — including his wife’s garden shears — in a duffel bag and flew to Anchorage. He took a freight plane to Nome, then found a bush pilot to fly him to Brevig Mission, on the western end of the Seward Peninsula, with no roads leading in or out. The town, inhabited mostly by Native Inupiat Alaskans, is near the Bering Strait and less than 100 miles from the Arctic Circle.