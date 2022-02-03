Mr. Fitch, a two-time NBA coach of the year, was a head coach for 25 seasons, starting with the expansion Cleveland Cavaliers in 1970. He was Larry Bird’s first pro coach with Boston in 1979, won a title with the Celtics two years later and spent time leading the Houston Rockets, New Jersey Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.
He had his greatest success in Boston, but he may be best remembered for his early seasons in Cleveland. His team won just 15 games in his first season, then made the playoffs in 1976. The Cavaliers knocked off the Washington Bullets in the playoffs in what became known as the “Miracle of Richfield” (after Cleveland’s Richfield Coliseum). The Cavaliers then lost to Boston in the Eastern Conference finals, but Mr. Fitch was named the NBA’s coach of the year.
Mr. Fitch was hired by the Celtics in 1979, the same year Bird arrived in Boston. The team was coming off the two worst seasons in the famed franchise’s history. In Mr. Fitch’s first season, the Celtics went 61-21, then won the NBA championship the following year by beating the Rockets in six games.
“Fitch’s deep knowledge of the game, toughness, and dry wit made him a perfect fit for Boston and the Celtics,” the team said in a statement. “Fitch had already built a reputation as a turnaround artist, and his ability to get the best out of his players paid immediate dividends as Fitch orchestrated what was at the time the best turnaround in NBA history, vaulting to a 61-21 record.”
Mr. Fitch had a 242-86 record in his four seasons in Boston.
He went from there to Houston for five seasons (1983 to 1988), taking the Rockets to the Finals in 1986 with a team powered by Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson.
In 1989, Mr. Fitch joined the Nets and took a young team that won just 17 games in his first season to 40 victories and a playoff berth in his third year. He wrapped up his coaching odyssey with the woebegone Clippers, leading them to the playoffs in his third season before retiring in 1998.
Mr. Fitch, whose had a 944-1,106 record, was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.
William Charles Fitch was born in May 19, 1932, Davenport, Iowa. He graduated in 1954 from Coe College in Iowa, where he began his head coaching career. Before coaching in the NBA, he was a college head coach at Minnesota, Bowling Green and North Dakota, where one of his players was Phil Jackson, who went on to win 10 NBA titles as a coach.
Information about survivors was not available.