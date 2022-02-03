Ms. Herman was a hockey reporter covering the New York Islanders when she and a female reporter from a local radio station were allowed to interview players in the locker room — as their male counterparts were commonly permitted to do — following the 1975 All-Star Game in Montreal.
Ms. Herman, in a piece for the Times a few weeks later, recalled how she’d hoped her “mini sports history” moment would go unnoticed. Instead, the locker room quickly devolved into a “circus scene” as “players scrambled for towels and photographers scrambled for cameras” and the two female reporters suddenly were “the news of the hour,” she wrote.
“It was an important moment, for it loudly heralded the fact that female sportswriters are a reality and that they must be dealt with,” Ms. Herman wrote. (Houston broadcast journalist Anita Martini conducted a locker room interview a year earlier at the Astrodome after a major league baseball game.)
Ms. Herman went on to other assignments at the Times, including covering the early years of the AIDS crisis, later wrote for the International Herald Tribune and worked a few years at The Washington Post in its health section. She also wrote the 1990 book “Fusion: The Search for Endless Energy.”
Ms. Herman became assistant dean for communications at Harvard University’s School of Public Health in 1999 and retired in 2012.
Robin Cathy Herman was born in New York City on Nov. 24, 1951, and grew up in Port Washington, on Long Island. She was part of the first Princeton University class that admitted women and graduated in 1973.
In addition to her husband, survivors include two children.