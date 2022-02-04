The cause was cardiac arrest, said her son, Thomas Oakley.
Mrs. Oakley rose to prominence in the late 1980s as State Department deputy spokesperson under George P. Shultz. She later became deputy director of refugee affairs and retired in 1999 as assistant secretary for intelligence and research.
She had first joined the Foreign Service in 1957, but her marriage the next year to a fellow officer, Robert B. Oakley, meant the end of her career within the department.
In an oral history, Mrs. Oakley told the Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training that she “accepted that discrimination without batting an eyelash. … It never occurred to me to challenge the department on its personnel policies. I was deeply in love, ready for marriage. I did not see myself as a victim in marrying Bob.”
She accompanied her husband to Sudan, the Ivory Coast, France and Lebanon. When he went to Vietnam from 1965 to 1967, she stayed behind and taught American history at Centenary College in Shreveport, La.
In the early 1970s, the State Department began to relax its ban on both members of a couple working for the agency, and Mrs. Oakley was reinstated in 1974. She once again began at an entry-level position, as a “pencil pusher,” she said, before slowly carving out an expertise in Arab-Israeli relations.
She accompanied her husband to Africa when he was named ambassador to Zaire, now Congo, in 1979, but as an employee of the U.S. Information Agency, not under his direct supervision. He later held the high-ranking title of “career minister” and served as ambassador to Somalia and Pakistan before retiring in 1991.
Mrs. Oakley was working in a mid-level job on the Afghan desk when her skillful appearance in 1984 on PBS’s “MacNeil-Lehrer NewsHour” attracted the attention of Shultz. Two years later, he tapped her as deputy spokesman for the department.
To the public, she was probably best remembered for a well-publicized quip when she was asked by reporters — chasing a rumor — to describe where on his body the secretary of state may have had a tattoo of the Princeton tiger, his college mascot.
“I’m not in a position to comment,” she said dryly.
Phyllis Elsa Elliott was born in Omaha on Nov. 23, 1934, and grew up in Lincoln, Neb., Columbus, Ohio, and St. Louis. Her father was a salesman for a sporting-goods company, and her mother a high school math and chemistry teacher.
She graduated in 1956 from Northwestern University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and received a master’s degree the next year from Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.
After her federal retirement, Mrs. Oakley was an adjunct professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and a visiting professor at Mount Holyoke College and Northwestern.
Her husband died in 2014. In addition to her son, of McLean, Va., survivors include a daughter, Mary Kress of Falls Church, Va.; and five grandchildren.