As a publisher, Mr. Epstein was acutely aware of newspaper book reviews, which came to a halt in New York in late 1962, when a strike by labor unions shut down the city’s seven newspapers. Along with his first wife, Barbara, poet Robert Lowell and his wife at the time, writer Elizabeth Hardwick, Mr. Epstein developed the idea for an independent publication they called the New York Review of Books. Barbara Epstein and Robert Silvers became co-editors.