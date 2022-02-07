“Todd’s influence is so great that many people who are influenced by his ideas don’t know his name,” his friend Dreier said in an email. “Every organizer and activist recognizes the dilemma of trying to get media attention by engaging in various forms of protest. The media often focus on the protesters, not the issues they are protesting. Todd’s book ‘The Whole World is Watching,’ ” published in 1980, “was the first systematic analysis of that dilemma, based on both his scholarly research and his experiences as an activist.”