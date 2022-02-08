Dr. Crumb was one of the most prominent American composers of his generation, at times ranked alongside John Cage and Henry Cowell in his place in contemporary classical music. He was most active in the 1960s and 1970s, winning the 1968 Pulitzer Prize in music for his orchestral suite “Echoes of Time and the River,” but he remained a major figure well beyond that period.
In 2001, he received a Grammy Award for best classical contemporary composition for “Star-Child” — a work once described by New York Times music critic Harold C. Schonberg as “by far the most ambitious thing” Dr. Crumb had ever attempted, requiring, among other components, a large orchestra, a children’s chorus, eight percussionists playing dozens of instruments and four conductors leading musicians stationed throughout the concert hall.
Dr. Crumb was influenced by Eastern music as well as by late-19th- and early-20th-century Western composers including Mahler, Debussy, Bartok and Messiaen. But he described himself as a “completely intuitive composer.”
“Composing,” Dr. Crumb told the London Daily Telegraph in 2009, “for me is like groping in the dark.”
His intuition and experimentation led him to novel sounds, such as those achieved when he instructed pianists to pluck the strings of their instrument or drum on its metal crossbeam; to novel notations, with works written on staves that curled to form a peace sign or the swirl of a shell; and to novel experiences for his listeners, with musicians moaning or milling about the stage according to his scores.
Some critics detected in his work a hint of gimmickry. Even Dr. Crumb once booed a performance of one of his own works, later telling the Philadelphia Inquirer that he “was just getting into the spirit of things.” But many critics found his compositions riveting, a music of its era but important enough to transcend it.
For decades, Dr. Crumb “has been turning out scores that have commanded attention for their exotically sensual sound colors, their extravagantly mystical allusions and their impeccable craftsmanship,” music critic John Rockwell wrote in the Times in 1983, describing the composer as “a fascinating, idiosyncratic American artist.”
Perhaps his best known composition was “Black Angels” (1970), an electric string quartet that employed amplification to produce, in the description of the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry, “an icon of American avant-garde music.”
Dr. Crumb told an interviewer that he had not “set up to write a political piece,” but that “the upset in the world found its way into the music, which happens so frequently.” He was referring chiefly to the Vietnam War.
Musicians shouted and whispered in addition to playing their instruments, from which they drew eerie sounds by bowing on the underside of the strings and wearing thimbles on their fingers. At one point, the score calls for the pitch to become “pure noise.” The result was so haunting that portions of the work were used for the soundtrack of “The Exorcist,” the 1973 supernatural horror film based on the novel by William Peter Blatty.
“Black Angels” inspired the formation in 1973 of the San Francisco-based Kronos Quartet, a renowned ensemble known especially for its performances of contemporary classical music. David Bowie ranked the work among the albums that had most affected him in his musical career.
“It scared the bejabbers out of me,” Bowie wrote in Vanity Fair in 2003. “It’s still hard for me to hear this piece without a sense of foreboding. Truly, at times, it sounds like the devil’s own work.”
Another of Dr. Crumb’s noted compositions was “Vox Balaenae,” a 1971 work written for electric flute, electric cello and electric piano but best known for the whale calls written into the score. Musicians were instructed to wear half-masks symbolizing “the powerful impersonal forces of nature,” with blue light streaming onto the stage.
“It was the time when scientists had just succeeded in recording the song of whales,” Dr. Crumb told the Daily Telegraph, “and I was just fascinated by the sound. It was like a visitation from another world.”
In works including “Songs, Drones and Refrains of Death” (1968) and “Ancient Voices of Children” (1970), Dr. Crumb set to music the verses of the Spanish poet Federico García Lorca. Later in life, he produced a series of American songbooks, in which he reimagined American pop tunes, spirituals and folks songs, especially from his native Appalachia.
George Henry Crumb Jr. was born in Charleston, W.Va., on Oct. 24, 1929.
“The West Virginia hills were just a few blocks away,” he told the Daily Telegraph, “and I used to roam around there all the time, listening to the sounds of the forest. I guess you could say that’s my natural acoustic, especially the sounds of a forest at night. I love sounds that seem to hang in the air, and you can’t tell exactly where they’re coming from.”
Dr. Crumb grew up surrounded by more traditional musical sounds, too. His father was a clarinetist and his mother a cellist, with both playing in a regional orchestra.
Dr. Crumb received a bachelor’s degree in 1950 from what was then the Mason College of Music and Fine Arts and is now part of the University of Charleston. He received a master’s degree in music from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1952 and a doctorate in composition from the University of Michigan in 1960.
In addition to his composing, Dr. Crumb taught at the University of Pennsylvania for more than three decades.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, the former Elizabeth May Brown, a pianist, of Media; two sons, Peter Crumb of Media and David Crumb, a composer, of Eugene, Ore.; and a sister. Dr. Crumb’s daughter, Ann Crumb, a Broadway actress and singer, died in 2019.
Dr. Crumb was once asked by a publication of the University of Michigan how he hoped concertgoers might prepare themselves to hear his work.
“I guess what the composer should say is: Listen with open ears and try to fit it together,” he replied. “There are the qualities of anguish and love, even, pain; it’s a mixture of all the things our world is made of.”