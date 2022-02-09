The cause was complications from mesothelioma, said his wife, Julia Hobart Trumbull. He had been hospitalized after suffering a stroke two weeks ago at his home in Southfield, Mass.

Before digital animation revolutionized Hollywood, Mr. Trumbull used mattes, miniatures, masking and other practical film tools to transport audiences to the far reaches of space and the deck of the USS Enterprise, helping to redefine what was possible in science-fiction filmmaking.

Mr. Trumbull was in his mid-20s when he launched his feature-film career with Stanley Kubrick’s “2001” (1968), using an innovative slit-scan photography process to create one of the movie’s signature scenes, in which astronaut David Bowman (played by Keir Dullea) travels across the universe at warp speed, encountering eerie lights and landscapes. Four decades later, he partnered with director Terrence Malick to create a cosmic beginning-of-life sequence for the drama “Tree of Life” (2011).

“We worked with chemicals, paint, fluorescent dyes, smoke, liquids, CO2, flares, spin dishes, fluid dynamics, lighting and high-speed photography to see how effective they might be,” Mr. Trumbull said in an interview at the time, noting that he and Malick had returned to some of the pre-CGI techniques of “2001.” At one point, he added, they poured milk “through a funnel into a narrow trough,” filming its flow to capture images that looked “cosmic, galactic, huge and epic.”

Mr. Trumbull received three Academy Award nominations for best visual effects, for his work on Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters” (1977), Robert Wise’s “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” (1980) and Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner” (1982). In 2012, he was awarded an honorary Oscar for his technical contributions to the movie industry.

His work helped fuel the rise of blockbuster, effects-driven moviemaking in the 1970s and ′80s, when Mr. Trumbull also directed two science-fiction films of his own: “Silent Running” (1972), an ecological parable that acquired a cult following, and “Brainstorm” (1983), actress Natalie Wood’s last movie. He left Hollywood in the wake of its release, decamping to the Berkshires to experiment with frame rates, virtual reality and other digital technologies while trying to open “a window onto reality,” as he put it, with more lifelike filmmaking techniques.

“He was always committed to looking to the future,” said Barbara Miller, deputy director for curatorial affairs at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, which exhibited some of his work last year in a show examining the legacy of “2001.” “He was innovating constantly, always reaching for new ways to connect the audience to what they’re seeing on screen. Not as a gimmick or as a way to make money, but purely aesthetically, artistically, as a storyteller.”

Douglas Hunt Trumbull was born in Los Angeles on April 8, 1942. His mother was a commercial artist, and his father worked in Hollywood special effects — “He was on a fishing rod with a monofilament line moving the tiger’s tail in ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ ” Mr. Trumbull said — but spent most of his career as an engineer.

Mr. Trumbull studied illustration at El Camino College and landed a job at Graphic Films in Los Angeles, where he worked as an illustrator on NASA and Air Force movies and on “To the Moon and Beyond,” a 15-minute documentary created for the 1964 New York World’s Fair. The film moved outward, from Earth to a large-scale view of the universe, before zooming in on an atomic scale — impressing viewers such as Kubrick, who hired Graphic Films to develop concept art for a science fiction project that became “2001.”

“Kubrick was pushing into this new, nonverbal territory that took the audience on an adventure in space,” Mr. Trumbull told the New York Times in 2012. “It wasn’t about the normal cinematic dynamics of close-ups and over-the-shoulder shots and reversals and conflicts and plot. He was trying to go into another world of first-person experience. I said, ‘Sign me up.’ ”

Hired for the movie after cold-calling Kubrick, he spent more than two years working on the production, rising from “a kind of mascot/animator kid,” as he put it, to one of the top four special effects supervisors for the film. The movie won the Academy Award for best special visual effects, although the prize was given only to Kubrick.

After the success of “2001,” Mr. Trumbull set up his own production company, then nearly bankrupted it when he went over budget doing effects for “The Andromeda Strain” (1971), based on Michael Crichton’s novel about scientists investigating a deadly microbe from space. He made his debut as a producer-director the next year with “Silent Running,” in which the last of Earth’s plants are kept aboard a spacecraft, cared for by an idealistic botanist (Bruce Dern).

The movie had “deep space effects every bit the equal of those in ’2001,' ” and introduced Mr. Trumbull “as an intelligent, if not sensational, director,” wrote movie critic Roger Ebert.

Mr. Trumbull also did the effects for space sequences in “Candy” (1968), based on the comic novel by Terry Southern and Mason Hoffenberg, and drew wide acclaim for his work on “Blade Runner,” adapted from a Philip K. Dick novel and set in a future version of Los Angeles. In a 1982 interview, Dick said he had been skeptical of the production until he saw “a segment of Douglas Trumbull’s special effects,” which brought to life the grimy, dystopian milieu the novelist had envisioned. “I recognized it immediately,” Dick said. “It was my own interior world. They caught it perfectly.”

By the time the movie was released, Mr. Trumbull was trying to rescue his second film, “Brainstorm,” about a device designed to record and replay a person’s sensory and emotional experiences. The movie was nearly shelved after one of its stars, Wood, mysteriously drowned near Catalina Island in November 1981 while traveling with her castmate Christopher Walken and her husband, Robert Wagner.

Mr. Trumbull successfully battled the studio to keep the production going. But his plan to release the film in Showscan — a cinematic process he had developed to create bigger, more lifelike movies — was canceled, and the movie opened with little fanfare, prompting Mr. Trumbull to take a break from filmmaking.

“I came here to the Berkshires a few months after we finally did get it finished, and I was almost PTSD,” he later told the Hollywood Reporter. “I was completely freaked out. And it took me several years of therapy and whatever to kinda get myself back together.”

Working out of a farm in Massachusetts, he developed theme-park attractions and continued to develop new film technologies, helping to create a “Back to the Future” ride at Universal Studios Florida and serving for a few years as a vice chairman of Imax. He was awarded more than a dozen film-related patents and shared a Science and Engineering Academy Award in 1993 for his work on the CP-65 Showscan Camera System.

His marriage to Cherry Trumbull ended in divorce. His second wife, Ann Vidor, worked as a wardrobe adviser and artistic consultant on his films before her death in 2001. In addition to his wife, Julia, survivors include two daughters from his first marriage, Amy Trumbull and Andromeda Stevens; a stepson from his second marriage, John Vidor; three stepchildren from his third marriage, Emily Irwin, John Hobart Culleton and Ethan Culleton; a sister; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

In recent years, Mr. Trumbull made an experimental science-fiction short, “UFOTOG,” using a high-speed film format he called Magi. He wanted, he said, to develop big-screen technologies that kept people going to theaters, even as television and streaming services chipped away at the box office.

