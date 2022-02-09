Parts of Syl Johnson’s 1967 single “Different Strokes” were sampled — reused in homage — on later recordings by Kanye West, Public Enemy, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang Clan, Kool G Rap, M.C. Hammer and the Geto Boys.

His original music was sampled more than 300 times by modern artists, making his work some of the most influential in hip-hop, according to the website WhoSampled. Mr. Johnson’s other enduring tracks included “Is It Because I’m Black” (1969) and “Take Me to the River” (1975), the latter written by his friend Al Green while both were with the Hi Records label.

“Is It Because I’m Black” — a slow, soulful ballad with a reggae beat written by Mr. Johnson, Jimmy Leonard Jones and Glenn Watts — became part of the soundtrack of the civil rights movement. “The dark brown shades of my skin, only add color to my tears, ... something is holding me back, I wonder, is it because I’m black? ... Will I survive or will I die?”

It is a haunting song of its times, its despair in stark contrast to Sam Cooke’s more optimistic “A Change Is Gonna Come” (1964) with the lyrics: “Oh, there been times that I thought I couldn’t last for long, but now I think I’m able, to carry on.” (“Is It Because I’m Black” was sampled most prominently on songs by Snoop Dogg, the rap group Cypress Hill and Wu-Tang Clan.)

The growing sampling phenomenon raised the issue of copyright and royalties. In 2012, Mr. Johnson reached a settlement with rappers Jay-Z and West over their use of elements of his track “Different Strokes” on their 2011 hit song “The Joy.” But he lost an earlier, $29 million lawsuit against Cypress Hill for using parts of “Is It Because I’m Black” on their 1993 song “Lock Down” without permission.

A judge ruled that Mr. Johnson had not registered the song with the copyright registry and was uncovered by the 1972 Federal Copyright Act.

Although protective of his own music, Mr. Johnson could be generous with other performers. Cliff Curry, of the R&B group the Notations, said in an interview that Mr. Johnson was pivotal in launching the band’s career at the Chicago label Twinight Records in the 1970s. “He asked me if we were looking for a record deal,” Curry said. “He told me to be at 166 East Superior Street, Chicago, at 10 a.m. on Monday. He produced and played rhythm guitar on our song ‘I’m Still Here’ in 1970, which became a 2-million seller. ”

Sylvester Thompson — he changed his surname when he became a musician — was born in Holly Springs, Miss., on July 1, 1936. His parents were cotton farmers who introduced each of their 10 children to the Mississippi Delta blues.

When his brother Jimmy moved to Chicago in 1950 “to seek a better life” away from cotton-picking, Sylvester, by then known as Syl, followed him, and both brothers became prominent on the electric blues scene in the Windy City. Their Chicago next-door neighbor was blues guitarist Magic Sam, and both brothers would go on to play gigs around the city with him and other blues artists.

Syl Johnson cut his first single, “Teardrops,” co-written with Howard Scott, in 1959. His smooth guitar tones and the swagger in his voice brought him to the attention of the Twinight label, where he released the funk single “Different Strokes” in 1967. It was also included on his 1968 debut album, “Dresses Too Short.”

Years later, he described himself as “a jack-of-all-trades. More soul than Marvin [Gaye], more funk than James [Brown]. If I’d gone pop, you’d be talkin’ about me, not them. I rate right at the top, though I’ve been underrated all my life.”

Another of his early hits was 1967’s “Come On Sock It To Me,” a funky upbeat Brown-esque track that reached No. 12 on the Billboard R&B charts. In 1971, producer Willie Mitchell brought him to Hi Records, where he had hits including “Take Me to the River,” which reached No. 7 on the Billboard R&B charts in 1975.

The music journalist Robert Christgau wrote in his record guide to 1970s rock albums that Mr. Johnson “has tended to disappear in between Willie Mitchell and Al Green, but … he takes his harmonica up to the microphone and stands clear as a lapsed bluesman. Good move. His voice is still shriller, and more strained than Green’s, but that can be a satisfying distinction in the right context.”

After leaving Hi Records, Mr. Johnson set up his own label and made two albums in the early 1980s but soon retired from full-time performing. He invested in real estate and opened a seafood restaurant, Solomon’s Fishery, which became a Chicago-area chain.

In the early 1990s, having heard how widely he was being sampled by top rappers, Mr. Johnson returned to the studio with the album “Back in the Game” (1994), which featured his daughter Syleena Johnson, an R&B singer and now an actress and TV presenter.

In 2010, Numero Group released a box set of Mr. Johnson’s career work, entitled “Complete Mythology” and featuring six albums, four CDs and a booklet explaining his impact on contemporary music. The box set earned him his first two Grammy Award nominations, for best historical album and best liner notes.

In 2015, his life story was told in the documentary “Syl Johnson: Any Way the Wind Blows,” with an original score by the American rock band Yo La Tengo. He was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2019.

In addition to his daughters, survivors include three other children, Sylette DeBois, Anthony Thompson and Michelle Thompson; two sisters; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Details of his former marriages were not immediately available.