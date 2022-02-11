The record is now considered a landmark in bringing classical influences, epic length and mythic scope to rock-and-roll. Its influence endures: Kanye West sampled the track “21st Century Schizoid Man” on his 2010 single “Power.”
Mr. McDonald left King Crimson after that first album, though he later rejoined briefly before Fripp broke up the band in 1974.
In 1976, Mr. McDonald formed Foreigner with musicians including British guitarist Mick Jones and American singer Lou Gramm. He played on three albums — which all made the U.S. Top 10 and yielded hits such as “Cold as Ice” and “Feels Like the First Time” — before Jones fired him in 1980.
Mr. McDonald was also a prolific session musician, playing saxophone on the hit 1971 single “Get It On” by T. Rex. He produced several albums and made his studio debut as a solo artist with “Drivers Eyes,” which featured musicians including Giles, Gramm, Peter Frampton and former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett.
Hackett said he had admired Mr. McDonald “ever since I was in the teens, when I was totally bowled over by the King Crimson show at the Marquee in London.”
“Ian was both a fabulous composer and an amazing multi-instrumentalist,” he added. “I have always been full of admiration for his solo work, as well as everything he did with Crimson and Foreigner, amongst others.”