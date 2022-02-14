“How can we have missed these brilliant compositions?” art critic Laura Cumming wrote in the London Observer in 2009, describing Ms. Herrera as “the discovery … of the decade.”

Critics and collectors, once made aware that Ms. Herrera existed, were rapt by the intensity of her work, which she achieved by juxtaposing geometric shapes in contrasting colors — black and white, red and blue, black and yellow and, in her noted sequence “Blanco y Verde,” white and green. Pairing green and white, she once remarked, is “like saying yes and no.”

With her “hard-edged style of pared-down geometric shapes” and “simplified palettes,” she established herself a leading abstract artist of the late 20th and early 21st centuries, James Meyer, the curator of modern art at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, said in an interview.

Last month, the National Gallery acquired two works by Ms. Herrera — an untitled painting in green and white, executed in 2013, and an untitled aluminum relief conceived in 1966 and completed in 2016. Her works are also housed at the Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington and the Tate Modern in London.

Ms. Herrera, Meyer said, “is an example of an artist persisting in her work, unaffected by lack of recognition, a lack of sales, pursuing her vision with great rigor and self-confidence and happily receiving recognition late in life.”

Her death was confirmed by artist Tony Bechara, her friend of decades and legal representative. He did not cite a specific cause.

Ms. Herrera was born in Havana in 1915 — on May 30, according to her Cuban passport, or on May 31, according to her U.S. one, Bechara said — one of seven children in a progressive and affluent family. Her father, who died when she was 3, was the editor of the Havana newspaper El Mundo. Her mother was a reporter for the publication and a committed feminist.

Ms. Herrera began painting as a girl, went to finishing school in Paris and returned to Cuba to study architecture at the University of Havana. She met a visiting American, Jesse Loewenthal, and returned with him to the United States. They were married in 1939.

The couple lived for a period in Paris, where Ms. Herrera, who had previously painted in a more traditional, representational style, began to explore abstract art in earnest after discovering the Salon des Réalités Nouvelles, which cultivated abstract artists.

“That was an eye-opener,” she told the Observer in 2010. “I thought, ‘This is what I want to do.’ I went to the studio, and I worked and worked and worked and worked. I was angry that I didn’t know about this before.”

In 1954, she and her husband returned to New York, where he worked as a high school English teacher while she devoted herself to her artwork, generating little if any notice.

Ms. Herrera faced obstacles as a woman painting during a time when, Meyer said, “what we call the art world tended to be sexist and tended to diminish women’s accomplishments.”

But also, he noted, “the style of her work … fell somewhat between the cracks.” Ms. Herrera was working in what would become known as the minimalist style in the 1950s, when the abstract expressionism of artists such as Willem de Kooning, Jackson Pollock and Franz Kline was ascendant. Ms. Herrera, Meyer said, was “working in a much cooler, cleaner way,” without “manifest brushwork.”

“There is nothing I love more than to make a straight line,” Ms. Herrera told the London Sunday Telegraph in 2010. “How can I explain it? It’s the beginning of all structures, really.”

Asked where a line ends, she replied, “It doesn’t.”

Ms. Herrera recalled her indignation when, by her account, a gallerist in New York told her, “Carmen, you can paint circles around the men artists that I have, but I’m not going to give you a show because you’re a woman.” Ms. Herrera did find, however, that obscurity had its benefits; she was free to pursue her art with no need to satisfy anyone but herself.

“I do it because I have to do it,” she told the Telegraph. “People keep saying, ‘How do you work all those years without any reward, no money, few exhibitions?' Because it was a vocation. Why would anyone go to a hospital to take care of the lepers if they do not have the vocation of being nuns? It’s the same.”

After she made her first sale at age 89, Ms. Herrera’s work attracted ever greater notice — and fetched ever greater prices, into the tens of thousands of dollars per piece. In 2016 and 2017, she was the subject of an exhibit at the Whitney, “Carmen Herrera: Lines of Sight.”