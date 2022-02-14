His family announced the death in a statement to the Associated Press, which did not give a cause. Publicists for two of his children — filmmaker Jason Reitman and actress, producer and writer Catherine Reitman — did not share additional details.

Mr. Reitman was one of the most successful comic filmmakers of his time, known for channeling an irreverent, anti-establishment sensibility in movies that harnessed the talent of “Saturday Night Live” stars such as John Belushi, Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd. His movies rarely drew critical acclaim, but they made more than $2 billion at the box office and inspired filmmakers such as Todd Phillips, whose comedies “Road Trip” (2000) and “Old School” (2003) were among the more than 70 movies and TV shows that Mr. Reitman produced.

“He has a great feeling for the pulse of an audience,” Aykroyd told the Canadian magazine Maclean’s in 1986. “He knows how to build those points of reaction, the peaks and valleys that make a movie work.”

Mr. Reitman directed nearly 20 films, often involving rebellious goofballs in outlandish situations. The end of his U.S. Army comedy “Stripes” (1981) saw Murray, Harold Ramis and other soldiers accidentally invade Czechoslovakia, while the climax of “Ghostbusters” (1984) showcased the demonic Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, a corporate mascot who lumbers through the streets of New York, wreaking havoc.

“This movie is an exception to the general rule that big special effects can wreck a comedy,” film critic Roger Ebert wrote in a review of “Ghostbusters,” which starred Murray, Aykroyd and Ramis as a trio of ghost-catching New Yorkers. The film earned some $230 million in the United States and spawned books, comics, television shows, a remake and two sequels, including “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (2021), which was produced by Mr. Reitman and directed by his son.

Mr. Reitman was the son of Hungarian Jews who survived the Holocaust and fled communist Czechoslovakia. He grew up in Canada, where he made satirical short films and low-budget horror comedies. He launched his mainstream movie career with “Animal House” (1978), which he produced with Matty Simmons, capitalizing on the success of the comedy magazine National Lampoon. Filmed for less than $3 million, the movie starred Belushi as a member of the raucous fraternity Delta Tau Chi and made more than $140 million at the U.S. box office.

“It killed me I didn’t get to direct it,” said Mr. Reitman, who was passed over for a more experienced filmmaker, John Landis.

Mr. Reitman later directed Murray in his first starring film role, as a summer camp counselor in “Meatballs” (1979), and helped launch Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career as a comedic actor, pairing him with the diminutive Danny DeVito in “Twins” (1988) — they played the separated-at-birth title characters — and casting him alongside a pack of unruly children in “Kindergarten Cop” (1990).

By then, he had acquired a “schlockmeister” reputation, as he put it, for directing broad and sometimes bawdy comedies. But he also showed a more serious side while earning an Oscar nomination for best picture as a producer of “Up in the Air” (2009), directed by his son, and an Emmy nomination as an executive producer of “The Late Shift” (1996), a TV movie about the power struggle over who would succeed Johnny Carson as host of “The Tonight Show.”

Mr. Reitman branched out as a director as well, including in the political satire “Dave” (1993), starring Kevin Kline as an ordinary man who impersonates the president and ends up serving as commander in chief. He also produced, directed and wrote the story for “Legal Eagles” (1986), a legal comedy and crime thriller starring Robert Redford, Debra Winger and Daryl Hannah.

The movie was partly modeled after romantic comedies of the late 1940s and ′50s, which represented “an island of optimism in a world that is perceived more and more as chaotic,” Mr. Reitman told the New York Times.

“When people talk about making movies that way, it’s not so much to re-create the movies of the ’40s but to re-create the sensibilities where people stood up for what was right, where people trusted each other, where there was an order to life,” he said. “What I’m struggling to do is find a contemporary way of telling a story and still have those sensibilities at play, because I think, at heart, I’m like that.”

Ivan Reitman was born in Komarno, Czechoslovakia — now part of Slovakia — on Oct. 27, 1946. His mother was an Auschwitz survivor, and his father owned the country’s largest vinegar factory and fought with the resistance during World War II, according to the Associated Press.

Soon after the communist takeover, Mr. Reitman fled the country with his family, hiding under the floorboards of a tugboat. “We were five days in that boat,” his father, Leslie, later told the Times. “It was very hard on him. This affects a child. Maybe what he missed as a very young child, this is what he wanted to recapture in high school and college — the crazy stuff.”

The family settled in Toronto, where his father bought a dry-cleaning business and then a carwash. Mr. Reitman and his family later donated the property to the Toronto International Film Festival, helping to build a year-round home for the organization.

Mr. Reitman sang in a folk group before studying music at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, receiving a bachelor’s degree in 1969. He directed student plays and led the film club, making short films of his own after taking a summer course through the National Film Board of Canada.

One of his first movies, a 20-minute satire titled “Orientation” (1968), screened at Toronto theaters. A year later he produced “The Columbus of Sex,” an art film that depicted a young man’s sexual exploits and spurred an obscenity trial, at which Mr. Reitman was convicted and fined $300.

His first feature as a director, the comedy “Foxy Lady” (1971), marked the movie debuts of Eugene Levy and Andrea Martin, who both starred in his follow-up, the low-budget horror comedy “Cannibal Girls” (1973), about a group of man-eating women.

Mr. Reitman also worked on the stage, producing the Broadway musical “The Magic Show” which featured magician Doug Henning and ran from 1974 to 1978, and “The National Lampoon Show,” an off-Broadway revue that opened in 1975 and paved the way for his work on “Animal House.”

He later earned two Tony nominations as the producer and director of the 1983 musical “Merlin,” which reunited him with Henning and featured music by Elmer Bernstein.

Mr. Reitman also produced the horror movie “Shivers” (1975), helping to launch the career of director David Cronenberg, and increasingly focused on producing in the early 1990s, with credits on comedies including “Beethoven” (1992), “Space Jam” (1996) Howard Stern’s “Private Parts” (1997), “Trailer Park Boys: The Movie” (2006) and “I Love You, Man” (2009).

As a director, he worked with stars such as Robin Williams, Billy Crystal, Harrison Ford, Uma Thurman, Luke Wilson, Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman, making romantic comedies including “Fathers’ Day” (1997), “Six Days Seven Nights” (1998), “My Super Ex-Girlfriend” (2006) and “No Strings Attached” (2011).

He also branched into science fiction with “Evolution” (2001) and made a sports drama, “Draft Day” (2014) with Kevin Costner, in his last feature as a director. He was appointed an officer of the Order of Canada in 2009.

Survivors include his wife, Geneviève Robert, and three children, Jason, Catherine and Caroline Reitman. Complete information on survivors was not immediately available.

As a director, Mr. Reitman sought to strike a balance between freedom and control, giving cast members leeway to interpret their roles while still working to ensure the movie held together as a whole.