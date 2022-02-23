Farewell to a true grunge legend, Mark Lanegan 🖤 pic.twitter.com/nSACFrC8s4— Spotify (@Spotify) February 23, 2022
Born in Ellensburg, Wash., in 1964, Mr. Lanegan formed the group Screaming Trees in the early 1980s, the Associated Press reported. The group released its first album in 1986 and went on to produce six more full-length albums.
During a career in which he released 11 solo albums, Mr. Lanegan collaborated with many artists, including Moby and Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain. He was also a member of Queens of the Stone Age, an American rock band formed in 1996.
Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy— mark lanegan (@marklanegan) February 22, 2022
In his memoir, “Devil in a Coma,” which was published late last year, Mr. Lanegan documented his lengthy — and severe — battle with covid-19, which hospitalized him for months.
“Every attempted breath was a battle, no matter how hard I tried to take a natural one,” he wrote of his ordeal, adding that he experienced “bizarre dreams, strange visions, shadowy darkness, untrustworthy memories and recurring hallucinations,” likening it to a near-death experience.
Tributes to the star flooded social media, with the Welsh rock band the Manic Street Preachers describing Mr. Lanegan as a “huge talent” with “an amazing voice” and “beautiful words,” while punk icon Iggy Pop took to Twitter to declare his “deepest respect” for the singer.
Fans hailed him as a “legend” who had a “monumental live presence,” while rock band Garbage described him as a “gifted artist blessed with honey dipped tones, gone far too soon.”
Mr. Lanegan is survived by his wife, Shelley.