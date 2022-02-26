He went on to make international fame as he vied with Bannister, an Englishman, to become the first man to run a mile under four minutes. Bannister was the first to achieve the feat, in a time of 3 minutes, 59.4 seconds at Oxford, England, on May 6, 1954. Less than two months later, in Finland, Mr. Landy improved on Bannister’s world record when he ran the mile in 3:57.9. (The International Amateur Athletic Federation, then the international governing authority for track-and-field, rounded the time up to 3:58.)

At the Empire Games (now the Commonwealth Games) in Vancouver on Aug. 7, 1954, Mr. Landy and Bannister met face-to-face in a showdown billed as the Miracle Mile or Race of the Century. Mr. Landy was in the lead with 90 yards to go and glanced over his left shoulder to judge Bannister’s position. At that moment, the Englishman sped past Mr. Landy on the right and went on to win the race in 3:58.8, with Mr. Landy finishing second at 3:59.6. It marked the first time two runners had both run sub-four-minute miles. Bannister retired from running soon afterward to become a neurologist.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a statement that Landy was one of the great pioneers of the golden age of middle-distance running in the 1950s.

“He lit the spark that led to the legendary chase for the four-minute mile between 1952 and 1954 and was one of main protagonists in that quest,” said Coe, the two-time 1,500-meter Olympic gold medal winner. “Ultimately Roger Bannister got there first but was also the first to recognize that Landy’s excellence inspired him to reach that historic landmark.”

At the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, Mr. Landy was the favorite to win the “metric mile,” the 1,500 meters. Before the games began, he a place in Australian sporting history with a gallant show of sportsmanship.

In the Australian Mile Championship in 1956, Mr. Landy was in a strong position when fellow runner Ron Clarke tripped and fell in front of him with about a lap and a half to go. Mr. Landy leaped over Clarke, then turned back to help his rival to his feet, a gesture that cost him valuable seconds and around 50 meters.

After checking on Clarke, Mr. Landy began running again and raced past the field to win the race, assuring him a place in Australia’s Olympic team.

Mr. Landy never made a big deal of the gesture, describing it as “that silly race when I whizzed back to Ron Clarke.”

“I reacted on the spur of the moment,” Landy told the Australian Associated Press. “I ran down his arm with my spikes when I was jumping over him. That’s why I went back. A lot of people seemed to think it was the most significant thing I ever did in running. It wasn’t.”

Mr. Landy won bronze in the 1,500 at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, finishing third behind Ron Delany of Ireland and Klaus Richtzenhain of Germany.

John Michael Landy was born April 12, 1930, in Melbourne. After graduating in 1954 from Melbourne University, he worked in the field of agricultural science. He was active in sports and community organizations and as a public speaker.

In 2001 he became governor of Victoria — representing the British royalty in the state — a post he held for five years.