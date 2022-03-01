The cause was colon cancer that had spread to his pancreas and liver, said his lawyer, David Kochman.

Mr. Kuenzel (pronounced KEN-zel) spent 34 years on death row, steadfastly maintaining his innocence in the 1987 murder of a convenience store clerk in Sylacauga, a small town in central Alabama. His legal team said the case was tainted by factors including a shoddy police investigation, an overzealous prosecutor, concealed evidence and ineffective counsel, along with technicalities that prevented potentially exculpatory new evidence from being considered in court.

“Bill may be the only defendant in the United States on death row who has powerful constitutional claims, going to the heart of his factual innocence, that have never been reviewed at any state or federal court at any stage” after his initial trial, Kochman said in a phone interview.

The murder trial centered on plea-deal testimony from his roommate and alleged accomplice, Harvey Venn, who was working at a textile factory with Mr. Kuenzel. In exchange for a reduced sentence, Venn testified that Mr. Kuenzel, then 25, had gone inside Joe Bob’s Crystal Palace to rob the store, and fatally wounded Linda Offord with a shotgun blast.

The jury deliberated for about an hour in 1988 before convicting Mr. Kuenzel of capital murder, then unanimously recommending he be put to death.

More than two decades later, Mr. Kuenzel’s legal team obtained police notes and grand jury documents that undermined the case of District Attorney Robert Rumsey, who had acquired a reputation for winning death penalty convictions. The files revealed that Venn originally told police he was at the convenience store with a school friend, not Mr. Kuenzel. They also showed that a key eyewitness who identified Mr. Kuenzel had initially told a grand jury that she “couldn’t really see a face” inside the convenience store because it was dark and raining.

The appeals team, led by lawyer David “Duff” Dretzin, also found that Venn had a 16-gauge shotgun like the one used in the killing. They argued that while no physical evidence pointed to Mr. Kuenzel, his alleged accomplice’s pants were covered with the victim’s blood, which Venn had previously said was from a squirrel he had been hunting.

Despite the new evidence, Mr. Kuenzel’s appeal struggled to move forward because of what his lawyers called a “procedural technicality,” an administrative filing deadline that he missed by several months early in the case. In 2012, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit declined to grant a hearing, saying they were not persuaded that the new evidence was “of the powerful kind” that would have overcome the procedural issue.

That view was hardly shared by Mr. Kuenzel’s many supporters, including actor Sam Waterston, who played a district attorney on “Law & Order” and released a video arguing for his innocence. After Mr. Kuenzel appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case, three former district attorneys — Morgenthau of Manhattan, Gil Garcetti of Los Angeles and E. Michael McCann of Milwaukee — filed a brief in 2013 on his behalf, saying that the prosecution’s case was “completely eviscerated” by the new evidence.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied Mr. Kuenzel’s petition without comment. When he appealed a second time, his petition was backed in a 2016 brief filed by Meese, who had served as U.S. attorney general during the Reagan administration and condemned the Alabama state procedural rules that blocked Mr. Kuenzel’s appeal, saying they “contravene basic notions of fairness and due process.”

The Supreme Court again denied Mr. Kuenzel’s petition without comment. Had he not died of cancer, his lawyer said, he would have eventually been scheduled for execution.

William Ernest Kuenzel was born in Rockford, Ala., on Jan. 11, 1962. He never knew his biological father, but was adopted at age 4 by his stepfather, who served in the Army and deployed to Vietnam, leading Mr. Kuenzel and his mother to move frequently between military bases, with stops in Georgia, Texas and Washington.

After finishing the eighth grade, Mr. Kuenzel left school to work as an auto mechanic, and helped raise his stepsiblings and cousins while taking jobs in construction and at a cotton mill. He later worked at offshore oil rigs before returning to Alabama, landing a job as a welder before his murder conviction.

In a further twist to the case, Mr. Kuenzel and his mother pleaded guilty to perjury and bribing a witness after the murder trial ended. Kochman, his lawyer, characterized the episode as “the desperate act of an unsophisticated, heartbroken mother,” saying that after it became clear Mr. Kuenzel would be sent to prison, she attempted to pay a witness to say that he had been at the convenience store with Venn on the night of the murder. Mr. Kuenzel was not involved in the ploy, according to his lawyers, who said he pleaded guilty as part of a bargain that kept his mother out of jail.

Mr. Kuenzel was represented by a public defender during the murder case, and after his conviction he did not have a lawyer until 1993, when Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative, an Alabama nonprofit, introduced the case to Dretzin.

Interviewed for a Vice news article in 2016, Mr. Kuenzel recalled that Dretzin “told me that he actually believed in me, that he believed I was innocent and that I never should have been here. This was the first time anybody had ever said that to me.” After Dretzin died in 2006 following a stroke and car accident, the case was taken over by his colleague Kochman.

While in prison, Mr. Kuenzel passed the GED tests and came within three credits of a college degree before the state of Alabama cut education programs on death row. He also trained as a paralegal, cared for fellow prisoners in hospice and led prayer services behind bars, serving as a lay leader through the organization Kairos Prison Ministries.

His marriages to Faye Fontenot and Jane Campbell ended in divorce. Survivors include a son from his first marriage, William Jr.; two stepbrothers; two stepsisters; and three grandchildren.