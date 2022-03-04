Known as “Warnie,” Mr. Warne took 708 test wickets in 145 matches for Australia from 1992-2007, second only to Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan’s 800 test wickets from 133 matches.

“Spinning was a dying art, really, till Shane Warne came along,” cricket commentator Jonathan Agnew told the BBC.

Mr. Warne was also part of five Ashes-winning teams against England during his career.

Mr. Warne made his test debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1992 and rose to become a key figure across all formats in one of the greatest sustained periods of dominance by any team in world cricket.

He delivered the “Ball of the Century” with his first toss of the 1993 Ashes tour, bowling Mike Gatting with a ball that turned from well outside leg stump to clip the off bail, instantly writing himself into folklore.

“It’s one of those wonderful highlights of the game," Gatting said in 2018. “One of those bits of history that belongs not only to me but to probably the best legspinner of all time.”

Mr. Warne was noted as much for his life off the field as on it.

He was banned for a year in 2003 for taking a prohibited substance, which he blamed on his mother for giving him a diuretic to “improve his appearance.” But he returned in 2004 and in the third Ashes test of 2005 he became the first bowler in history to take 600 test wickets.

In 1998, the Australian Cricket Board admitted that Mr. Warne and Mark Waugh were fined for providing information to an Indian bookmaker during Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka in 1994.

Mr. Warne’s exploits off the field took their toll on his marriage, and he split from wife Simone, the mother of his three children. He later had a relationship and became engaged to English actress Elizabeth Hurley in 2010. The pair eventually split in 2013.

Shane Keith Warne was born in the Melbourne suburb of Upper Ferntree Gully on Sept. 13, 1969. He first played representative cricket when he was granted a scholarship to Mentone Grammar, representing the University of Melbourne Club in the Victoria Cricket Association under-16 Dowling Shield competition.

He then joined the St. Kilda Cricket Club, near his home suburb of Black Rock. After a stint in Australian rules football at the St. Kilda under-19 team in 1988, where he made the reserve team and almost turned pro, he went to train at the Australia Cricket Academy in Adelaide.