A descendant of Tennessee farmers, Mr. Hicks grew up in Florida and came to Nashville as a college student, settling in the area for what he described as his “day job” as a publisher of country music.

His “obsession,” though, was Civil War history and the preservation of its memory. A self-proclaimed “yellow dog Democrat” — “I even own a yellow dog named Jake,” Mr. Hicks once wrote in the New York Times — he was not interested in promoting Lost Cause visions of Southern nobility. Rather, his interest lay in protecting battlefields from the encroachment of developers, defending a decaying plantation house from the ravages of time, and saving human experience of the Civil War from the danger of being forgotten.

Mr. Hicks helped lead Franklin’s Charge, a nonprofit organization founded in 2005 to preserve the Civil War battle sites of Middle Tennessee and to educate the public about the history that transpired there. His preservation efforts had begun nearly two decades earlier, when he helped organize the years-long renovation of Carnton, a plantation home that had been converted into a field hospital during the Battle of Franklin. Well more than a century after the end of the Civil War, blood stains were still visible in the floorboards.

The Battle of Franklin, waged on Nov. 30, 1864, was one of final major battles of the Civil War and resulted in a massive defeat for the Confederacy.

“I could have trodden on a dead man at every step,” a military chaplain later recalled, according to an account of the battle written by historian Brian Craig Miller and published in the Times in 2014. “The dead were piled up in the trenches almost to the top of the earthworks.”

Mr. Hicks said that he wrote “The Widow of the South” (2005), his first novel, in an effort to entice people to come to Franklin to witness its history. The novel is set in and around Carnton.

“I had this chilling thought, ‘What happens after me?’ ” Mr. Hicks told the Tennessean newspaper in 2005. “What happens when I either get bored or tired or kicked out of Carnton or die or frustrated or whatever it takes? How’s Carnton going to survive?”

It would survive, he concluded, through the story of Carrie McGavock, the real-life mistress of the plantation who became his protagonist. Tending to the wounded, she falls in love with the maimed Confederate soldier Zachariah Cashwell — a character that Washington Post reviewer Paulette Jiles deemed a “worthy descendant of Huckleberry Finn.”

Some reviewers found the book more reminiscent of the romance novels of Nicholas Sparks or “The Bridges of Madison County” by Robert James Waller. Like those works, “The Widow of the South” was a publishing sensation and catapulted Mr. Hicks — as well as Franklin — to national attention.

In addition to battlefields, he sought to preserve Civil War-era burial grounds, including those of Black people who had been enslaved at Carnton and who had been interred with only rocks to mark the place. Mr. Hicks helped organize a 6-foot memorial to be erected at Carnton in their honor.

“Without the stone you go past rocks, and it’s sad,” he told the Tennessean in 2019. “But now with this commemorative rock, people can say, ‘Oh, this is important.’ These men and women are important. Something important happened here.”

Robert Benjamin Hicks III was born in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Jan. 30, 1951. His parents ran a water-conditioning business. They “revered words and reading,” he said.

“When I was a kid and would be sick, my dad wouldn’t leave me with the TV remote control,” Mr. Hicks told the Tennessean. “He would leave me with a couple of copies of the encyclopedia or ‘Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations.’ ”

Mr. Hicks received a bachelor’s degree in history from Nashville’s Lipscomb University in 1973. While pursuing his career in the music business, he also became known as a wide-ranging collector, with holdings, according to Tennessean, that included “a desk used by former Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, a cue ball used by [billiards player] Minnesota Fats and a tube of Poligrip that belonged to [country musician] Roy Acuff.”

Mr. Hicks said that he had long entertained notions of writing a novel but “chickened out” before finally penning “The Widow of the South.” He was inspired, he said, by Russian novels such as Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” and Boris Pasternak’s “Dr. Zhivago.”

“They are about the circumstances of the people in these epic moments in history. These people are being tossed and turned about,” he said. “I basically wanted to write a Russian novel.”

After “The Widow of the South,” Mr. Hicks published two more novels, “A Separate Country” (2009), set in New Orleans after the Civil War, and “The Orphan Mother” (2016), about the losses of a formerly enslaved Black woman.

Mr. Hicks’s half brother was his only immediate survivor.

Speaking through Carrie McGavock in “The Widow of the South,” Mr. Hicks in one passage of his debut book seemed to encapsulate his own drive to preserve the memory of a painful past.

“The day I began retrieving the dead was impossibly, incongruously beautiful,” McGavock recounts, describing the collection of remains for the creation of a military cemetery at her estate.