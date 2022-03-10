In the moments that followed, as Mr. Waldrep tried to gain as many yards as he could, three Alabama players came after him, with one hitting him from behind.

“The next thing I remember is the turf coming at me and then a sensation that will always be with me,” Mr. Waldrep recounted. “At the moment my head hit the artificial turf, I sensed I was upside-down and then floating in a horizontal position. Then there was nothing. It was as if my head had been amputated from the rest of my body.”

Mr. Waldrep had broken his fifth cervical vertebra and — although he would later regain some use of his arms, hands and upper body — was paralyzed from the neck down.

Mr. Waldrep went on to become a nationally known advocate for spinal cord research and a force behind the enactment of the Americans With Disabilities Act in 1990.

“Someday, I’m going to get out of this [wheelchair] and so are a lot of other people,” he told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 1989. “There are days when I feel like I could be out on the golf course. I can feel myself standing up and doing that. And I know that medical science is getting closer to making that possible.”

Mr. Waldrep, 67, died Feb. 27 at a hospital in Natchitoches, La. He entered the hospital with pneumonia and developed pulmonary failure, said his wife, Lynn Burgland Waldrep. Mr. Waldrep had also suffered a stroke in 2012.

Once a strapping athlete, at roughly 6 feet and 190 pounds, Mr. Waldrep spent more than two-thirds of his life dependent on a wheelchair for mobility — and on what he described as an often defeatist medical profession for hope of overcoming his paralysis.

For many years, he told the Star-Telegram, he would replay in his mind the moments before his tackle.

“I used to try to think why didn’t I cut inside sooner? Why didn’t I reverse my field?”

“There’s no way you can rationalize it,” he continued. “You can drive yourself completely nuts if you dwell on it.”

In the years after his injury, Mr. Waldrep pursued any therapy that held out the promise of improvement. When he found American physicians too pessimistic about his prospects, he sought unconventional treatment at the Polenov Neurosurgical Institute in what was then Leningrad (now St. Petersburg). He credited treatments including enzyme injections, sessions in a hyperbaric chamber and intensive physical therapy with helping to restore some sensation and movement, in addition to bladder control.

He devoted much of the rest of his life to raising money for research on spinal cord injuries and nerve regeneration through organizations including the Kent Waldrep National Paralysis Foundation in Dallas, raising tens of millions of dollars for the cause.

President Ronald Reagan named Mr. Waldrep to the National Council on the Handicapped (now the National Council on Disability), where he served as vice chairman.

Mr. Waldrep helped lobby for passage of the ADA, the landmark legislation signed by President George H.W. Bush that prohibits discrimination based on disability and guarantees certain accommodations and accessibility.

Robert L. Burgdorf Jr., a law professor who wrote an early draft of the bill, credited Mr. Waldrep with naming the legislation the “Americans With Disabilities Act.” With that title, Mr. Waldrep wrote in a memo, “I feel the recommended legislative changes can be marketed much more effectively.”

Mr. Waldrep also sought greater protections for college athletes, whom he described as “at the mercy of their schools” if they were injured in play.

In 1993, the Texas workers’ compensation commission ruled that as an athlete on scholarship, Mr. Waldrep was effectively an employee of Texas Christian University and that he should be compensated for medical expenses stemming from the injury he suffered while playing football for the school. The commission also awarded him a weekly payment of $70 for life.

The university’s insurance carrier appealed, however, and in 1997, a Texas jury found that Mr. Waldrep was not an employee of TCU and thus was not entitled to workers’ compensation benefits. Mr. Waldrep appealed but lost.

“I want someone to step up and say we made a mistake with Kent Waldrep and we need to set that right,” Mr. Waldrep told the New York Times in 1997. “But more importantly, I want the N.C.A.A. to admit that they’ve made a mistake all these years by not protecting the kids who bring in the millions of dollars and make college athletics possible. It’s the right thing to do.”

Alvis Kent Waldrep Jr. was born in Austin on March 2, 1954. His father was a banker, and his mother was a homemaker.

As a high school student in Alvin, Tex., he was a star athlete. Two dozen universities sought to recruit him with football, track and golf scholarships, according to the AP.

Mr. Waldrep wrote a book about his injury and subsequent activism, “Fourth and Long,” co-written with Susan Mary Malone and published in 1996.

He and Lynn Burgland Waldrep were married for 41 years. Besides his wife, of Natchitoches, survivors include two sons, Trey Waldrep of Allen, Tex., and Charley Waldrep of Benton, La.; his mother, Denise Waldrep of Kemp, Tex.; and two grandsons.

Mr. Waldrep’s tragedy on the field at Birmingham produced an enduring friendship with Paul “Bear” Bryant, who coached the opposing Crimson Tide that day.

After his injury, the first face Mr. Waldrep saw upon regaining consciousness at the hospital was Bryant’s. They remained in touch until Bryant died in 1983, shortly after retiring from the University of Alabama with what at the time were more wins than any other head coach in the history of college football.

“Other than my father, he made the largest impression on my life,” Mr. Waldrep told the Montgomery, Ala., Advertiser in 2009.

Both Mr. Waldrep’s sons attended the University of Alabama on a scholarship established by Bryant for children of his football players.