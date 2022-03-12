At the time, he was one of nine Black officials in the league. (Burl Toler, a head linesman, became the first African American official in the NFL in 1965 and was the first to work in a Super Bowl.)

Story continues below advertisement

Football officials are often loosely called referees, but each of the seven officials on the field has a specific title and duty. The referee, who wears a white cap during the game, is the head of the crew. He tosses the coin at the beginning of a game and stands in the offensive backfield before the ball is snapped. (An eighth official is in the press box to review video replays of infractions.)

Advertisement

During his first seven years as an NFL official, Mr. Grier was a field judge, taking a sideline position in the defensive backfield about 25 yards from the line of scrimmage. In that role, he made calls on pass receptions, pass interference and on whether a runner stepped out of bounds. It was a demanding job, requiring Mr. Grier to run on many plays to stay close to receivers and defensive backs. No players were supposed to get behind him.

Even when he was throwing his flag for a penalty, Mr. Grier was known for his ability to get along with players and coaches.

Story continues below advertisement

“In my games, you’ll see my guys talking back and forth to the players,” he said in a video interview. “If something happens on the field, we try to explain it to them, especially if it’s something that’s unusual."

When he was promoted to referee in 1988, Mr. Grier said he found his new position a little easier than being a field judge — “babysitting the quarterback,” as he put it. In addition to watching for holding by linemen, the referee makes calls on “roughing” the passer or kicker — illegally knocking down the quarterback or kicker after the ball has been thrown or kicked. The referee also announces penalties, verbally and in hand gestures, and signals when a first down has been made.

“People may consider me a pioneer now,” Mr. Grier told Jet magazine in 1988. “But once we put on those striped shirts, the first time I make a call that goes against somebody that they don’t like, I’m going to be just another referee.”

Mr. Grier worked 15 playoff games and was the field judge in Super Bowl XXII in 1988, in which Washington defeated Denver, 42-10. The game marked the first time there had been a Black starting quarterback — Washington’s Doug Williams — in the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As referee of the AFC East title game in 2000 between New England and Miami, Mr. Grier controversially ruled that New England quarterback Drew Bledsoe fumbled when he lost control of the ball on a last-second pass attempt. Mr. Grier declared the game over.

Replay officials overruled him, calling the play an incomplete pass, leaving three seconds on the clock. It took more than 30 minutes to bring both teams back from their locker rooms to complete a final play, which did not change the outcome of the game, a 27-24 Miami victory.

Neither team “wanted to come back on the field and I could understand that,” Mr. Grier said.

He was sometimes criticized for calling too many penalties and for being slow and indecisive in handling video reviews. Leg injuries led him to retire in 2004, his 24th season with the NFL.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Johnny Grier was born April 16, 1947, in Charlotte and later moved with his family to Washington. His father worked in construction, and his mother was a homemaker.

Mr. Grier played football and baseball at Dunbar. While serving in the Air Force in Louisiana in the late 1960s, he began to officiate high school and later college sports.

Even in the NFL, officiating is a part-time job. For many years, Mr. Grier worked as a planning engineer for the old C&P Telephone Co. (now Verizon). He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of the District of Columbia in 1987 and a master’s degree from UDC in 1993.

While still working for the NFL, Mr. Grier became the head of officiating of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and hired the conference’s first female football official, Annice Canady, in 2002. After his NFL retirement, Mr. Grier became a supervisor of officials for the league.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

His granddaughter said Mr. Grier was not married. Survivors include a son from a relationship, Lowell Grier; a sister; two granddaughters; and two great-grandsons.

Mr. Grier attended officiating and rules clinics each year and was instrumental in helping other Black officials advance in football and other sports. Currently, about 40 of the approximately 120 NFL officials are Black.

The number Mr. Grier wore as a referee — No. 23 — is now worn by Jerome Boger, another Black referee.