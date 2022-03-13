Her former medical colleagues confirmed the death to French media outlets but did not provide a cause.

As a 19-year-old medical student, first in the city of Rennes and later in Paris, Dr. Beaumanoir secretly joined the youth movement of the French Communist Party (PCF) after the German invasion of France. Her parents, who had aided the passage of foreign fighters through France during the 1936-39 Spanish civil war, supported her resistance activities.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In early 1944, Dr. Beaumanoir helped save two French teenagers of Polish origin whose father, Ruben Lisoprawski, ran a bakery in Paris. Like most of his family, he had been taken to the Auschwitz concentration camp in German-occupied Poland and never seen again. But his children Daniel Lisoprawski, 14, and Simone, 16, survived in part because Dr. Beaumanoir learned that the Gestapo was planning a raid on a Paris apartment where the teens were being hidden by a Frenchwoman.

Dr. Beaumanoir went to the apartment to warn them and take the teens to a resistance safe house. That house was also soon raided by German soldiers, but a resistance leader managed to flee with the children over the rooftops of Paris to another safe place.

Eventually, Dr. Beaumanoir spirited them to her parents’ restaurant and home in Dinan, Brittany, where they remained hidden, moving among friendly locations during German house-to-house searches, until the end of the war in 1945. Afterward, the Beaumanoir family brought them up as if their own children.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In 1996, Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial, named Dr. Beaumanoir as well as her parents among the Righteous Among the Nations, a designation for non-Jews who rescued Jews, for their role in helping the Lisoprawski family.

In the decade after the war, Dr. Beaumanoir said she left the Communist Party because of the atrocities being carried out by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin against his own people. In the 1950s, by then a neurophysiologist, she met Francis Jeanson, a French political activist who was supporting the Algerian Front de Libération Nationale (National Liberation Front, known in French as the FLN) fighting for independence from France.

France had colonized the North African nation in the 1830s, and it remained a French territory until a bloody 1950s guerrilla war led to Algerian independence in 1962.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Practicing as a neurophysiologist in the southern French city of Marseille in the 1950s, she became a porteur de valise, a suitcase carrier, as well as a chauffeur for the Algerian resistance members inside France as part of what became known as the Jeanson network, which was also supported by intellectuals including the writer/philosophers Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir.

Convicted in Marseille for 10 years in 1959, she was released into house arrest the following year because she was pregnant, escaped and found her way across the Mediterranean — first to Tunisia and later to Algeria. After France conceded independence to Algeria in 1962, she worked for the ministry of health under that country’s first independence president Ahmed Ben Bella and was granted Algerian citizenship. (Dr. Beaumanoir remains revered in Algeria for her supportive role, as a Frenchwoman, in the fight for independence.)

When Ben Bella was ousted in a bloodless 1965 coup by his defense minister Houari Boumédiène, she fled to Switzerland where she spent the rest of her career as director of the department of clinical neurophysiology and epileptology at the Geneva University Hospitals. She became noted for many papers on epilepsy and its treatment. In retirement, she lived between homes near her birthplace in Brittany and in the Drôme area of southern France.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Raymonde Marcelle Anne Beaumanoir was born in Créhen, a Breton village close to the shores of the English Channel, on Oct. 30, 1923.

Her father, Jean, from a historic, well-off Breton family, was a keen cyclist who had raced in the Tour de France and ran a cycle shop before opening a bistro in Dinan. His relatives had cut him off from the family money after he married Marthe Brunet, a milkmaid and daughter of a farmhand, who later helped him run the restaurant in the cobbled streets beneath the village’s medieval ramparts.

Despite Jean’s aristocratic surname, both parents were extreme left-wing and anti-fascist, a sentiment heightened when Germany invaded France in 1940 and prompted their daughter to help them resist the occupiers. She completed her medical studies at Aix-Marseille University in 1954.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

She married Joseph “Jo” Roger, a French doctor and communist, and had three children and several grandchildren. Her husband died in 2012. Details of her surviving family were not immediately available.