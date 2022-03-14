His son Alexander Hurt announced the death in a statement but did not give a cause. Mr. Hurt revealed in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer.

A Washington native who appeared in more than 100 screen roles, Mr. Hurt made his film debut in “Altered States” (1980) as a psychopathologist experimenting with sensory deprivation. His breakout performance came the next year in filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan’s “Body Heat,” portraying a South Florida lawyer seduced by Kathleen Turner and roped into murdering her husband.

Tall and blond, with a square jaw and charmingly laconic screen persona, Mr. Hurt was suddenly in great demand. He worked again under Kasdan for “The Big Chill” (1983), as a cynical Vietnam War veteran who reunites with college friends at a classmate’s funeral. He later received three consecutive Academy Award nominations for best actor, including as an idealistic teacher of the deaf in “Children of a Lesser God” (1986) and a dashingly handsome but ethically compromised newscaster in “Broadcast News” (1987). He won for “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (1985), a drama adapted from Manuel Puig’s novel of the same name.

The role secured Mr. Hurt’s reputation for playing multilayered characters with a seemingly effortless charisma, capable of shifting from the campiness of the film’s opening scene (in which he describes the plot of an old movie, with help from a red towel that he uses to impersonate an actress) to more tender, even heartbreaking moments later on. Movie critic Roger Ebert wrote that Mr. Hurt “creates a character utterly unlike anyone else he has ever played — a frankly theatrical character, exaggerated and mannered — and yet he never seems to be reaching for effects.”

Before entering movies, Mr. Hurt built an extensive portfolio of theater roles, culminating in his starring and Tony-nominated performance in David Rabe’s dark comedy “Hurlyburly” (1984), directed by Mike Nichols. Later in his career he tended toward supporting roles, including in Steven Spielberg’s “A.I. Artificial Intelligence” (2001), M. Night Shyamalan’s “The Village” (2004) and David Cronenberg’s action thriller “A History of Violence” (2005), which earned him his fourth Oscar nomination, this time for best supporting actor.

Beginning with “The Incredible Hulk” (2008), he appeared in several Marvel movies as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, an Army general who becomes secretary of state. Mr. Hurt also received two Emmy Award nominations, including in 2009 as a supporting actor in the drama series “Damages” and in 2011 for starring as Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson in the TV movie “Too Big to Fail,” about the 2008 financial crisis.

For all his acclaim as an actor, Mr. Hurt’s personal life was tempestuous. He reportedly struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, and his former girlfriend Marlee Matlin, who won an Oscar starring opposite Mr. Hurt in “Children of a Lesser God,” said in a 2009 memoir that he had physically and sexually abused her during their two-year relationship in the 1980s. “My own recollection is that we both apologized and both did a great deal to heal our lives,” Mr. Hurt said in a statement upon the book’s release.

His marriages to actress Mary Beth Hurt and Heidi Henderson ended in divorce. He also had a relationship and son with Sandra Jennings, who unsuccessfully claimed in court that she had been Mr. Hurt’s common-law wife and was entitled to a share of his earnings.

“Acting is a very intimate and private thing,” Mr. Hurt told the New York Times in 1989, after a judge sided with him in the court case. “The art of acting requires as much solitude as the art of writing. Yeah, you bump up against other people, but you have to learn a craft, technique. It’s work. There’s this odd thing that my acting is assumed to be this clamor for attention to my person, as if I needed so much love or so much attention that I would give up my right to be a private person.”