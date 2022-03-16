NASA officials and university colleagues hailed Dr. Parker as a visionary in his field of heliophysics, focused on the study of the sun and other stars. He is best known for his 1958 theory of the existence of solar wind — a supersonic flow of particles off the sun’s surface. “Dr. Eugene Parker’s contributions to science and to understanding how our universe works touches so much of what we do here at NASA,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

Dr. Parker recalled in 2018 that his solar wind theory was widely criticized and even mocked at publication. He was vindicated in 1962 when a NASA spacecraft mission to Venus confirmed his theory and solar wind’s effect on the solar system, including occasional disruptions of communications systems on Earth.

The experience became part of Dr. Parker’s identity as an educator and mentor.

“If you do something new or innovative, expect trouble,” he said in 2018 when asked to give advice to early-career scientists. “But think critically about it because if you’re wrong, you want to be the first one to know that.”

Eugene Newman Parker was born in Houghton, Mich., on June 10, 1927. He studied physics at Michigan State University and the California Institute of Technology, then taught at the University of Utah before coming to the University of Chicago in 1955. He retired from the school in 1995 but continued to publish books and articles.

Eric Parker said he and his sister, Joyce, simply knew their dad was a scientist and didn’t learn about his stature in the field until later in their lives. Dr. Parker would occasionally rise from the dinner table to jot down an idea, his son said. But his children most remembered him as an involved dad and an avid hiker, camper and craftsman who carved busts of famous figures from wood and made much of the family’s furniture.

“He always felt like workaholics were missing out,” Eric Parker said. “He loved his job and he would tell you that when he discovered physics, he would have done it as a side gig because he enjoyed it so much. But he would also go on and on that if you’re getting over 40 hours a week in your job, you were missing out on the rest of life.”

In addition to his children, survivors include his wife of 67 years, Niesje; a brother; three grandsons; and two great-grandchildren.

NASA honored Dr. Parker’s scientific contributions in 2018 by naming a spacecraft after him that was destined to travel straight into the sun’s crown. The Parker Solar Probe’s successful launch — which Dr. Parker attended at age 91 — has since provided unprecedented views of the sun.