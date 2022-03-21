The daughter of Japanese immigrants, Ms. Kikuchi was known professionally by the single name Yuriko. She had danced since she was a child, touring Asia for seven years starting at age 10, and later became one of the first Asian American members of a major New York dance company. She emerged as a celebrated and versatile dancer for Martha Graham, worked as an independent choreographer and appeared in the original 1951 Broadway production of “The King and I,” playing the dancer Eliza and later directing a long-running revival of the musical.

But she was perhaps best known for her more than five-decade association with Graham, the revolutionary dancer and choreographer who helped create a modern alternative to classical ballet. Long after Graham’s death in 1991, Yuriko helped dance companies and student groups stage the choreographer’s works, resurrecting early pieces that were considered lost and championing modern dance as a vital, life-affirming art. “Dance is living,” she told the Japan Times in 2013, after receiving a commendation from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Dance is, for me, it’s survival. For me it’s a savior. It saved my life.”

Yuriko was 102 when she died March 8 at an assisted-living center in Manhattan. Her daughter, Susan Kikuchi Kivnick, confirmed the death but did not cite a cause.

By some accounts, Yuriko became the first non-White dancer hired by Graham when she joined the Martha Graham Dance Company as a permanent member in 1944. Later that year, she danced in Washington at the premiere of “Appalachian Spring,” a one-act ballet set on the American frontier, with choreography by Graham and a Pulitzer Prize-winning score by Aaron Copland.

Although she was somewhat small in stature — “I had no legs, no feet, a long torso,” she later recalled — she had an outsize presence onstage, with a fluid and lyrical style that helped her land featured roles in a host of works by Graham, including premieres of “Cave of the Heart” (1946), in which she played the doomed Princess, and “Canticle for Innocent Comedians” (1952), “Clytemnestra” (1958) and “Embattled Garden” (1958). She was also featured in the TV movie “A Dancer’s World” (1957), in a pas de deux with Bertram Ross, and took over lead roles that were originally played by Graham, including the Virgin Mary in a 1964 revival of “Primitive Mysteries.”

“Yuriko represents about as authentic an incarnation of the Graham technique and idiom as one could expect to find outside the creator of the originals,” New York Times dance critic Allen Hughes wrote in 1963, after a concert in which she performed Graham-influenced dances. He added that “she can make almost any dance she does seem good. She has a fluidity of movement, even in the most angular Graham expressions, that is extraordinary, and she can range easily and convincingly through a wide variety of dramatic roles, projecting each as though it were her own.”

By the late 1960s, Yuriko had largely stepped away from performing with the Graham company to focus on her own choreography. But she continued to work with Graham as a coach and choreographer, and founded the Martha Graham Ensemble, a preprofessional company now known as Graham 2, before serving as associate artistic director of the Graham dance company in the early 1990s. Until her death, she remained a vibrant link to Graham, often discussing the choreographer’s intense style and creative outpouring in the 1940s and ’50s.

“She did all her choreography on the spot in the studio. And she only did it once,” Yuriko told the Boston Globe in 2004. “The dancers would have to remember by watching it. We were like her machine, and she was trying to mold our bodies into what she wanted.”

Yuriko Amemiya was born in San Jose on Feb. 2, 1920. Her mother was a midwife who started her own clinic, and her father became the clinic’s manager before dying during the influenza pandemic of 1918. Two of Yuriko’s sisters died as well, leading her mother to send her to relatives in Enzan, Japan, in a bid to protect her from the disease.

While overseas, she studied with experimental dancer Konami Ishii. She returned to California at age 17 and continued her studies under Dorothy Lyndall, adopting the single name Yuriko because theater programs consistently misspelled her surname. She was sent to the Gila River War Relocation Center in Arizona after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and traveled to New York after her release in 1943, supporting herself as a seamstress at a garment factory while trying to break into the city’s dance scene.

As Yuriko told it, she had arrived in New York with a list of her three favorite dancers, including Hanya Holm, and hoped to study with one of them. “My preference was Doris Humphrey; Martha Graham was at the bottom,” she told the publication AsianWeek. “But when I looked at my collection of three names, the address that was closest to me was Martha Graham’s studio.” She took the elevator up to the seventh floor and introduced herself to Graham, who apologized “for what America had done” to Japanese Americans, according to Yuriko, and encouraged her to sign up for dance classes.

“I had no hope,” Yuriko told the Japan Times, “and she gave me hope.” The two women grew closer after Yuriko volunteered to sew costumes for the company; within a few months, Yuriko was brought on as a full member. “Martha asked if the other dancers in the company minded having me, because the war was still on. But they welcomed me,” she told the San Jose Mercury News in 2003. “I never felt any prejudice there.”

She made her Broadway debut in Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s musical “The King and I,” performing choreography by Jerome Robbins in the “Small House of Uncle Thomas” sequence. She reprised the role in the 1956 film adaptation and oversaw the choreography for later productions, ultimately directing a 1977 Broadway revival starring Yul Brynner that ran for more than a year. The revival also featured Yuriko’s daughter, Susan, a dancer who took over the role of Eliza and followed Yuriko in supervising choreography for subsequent productions, helping to keep Robbins’s dance steps alive.

Yuriko also danced in the musical comedy “Flower Drum Song,” adapted from a novel by Chinese-born author C.Y. Lee, which opened in 1958 and became the first big Broadway show with Asian American actors in leading roles. Her other Broadway credits included the musical “Sandhog,” which premiered in 1954, and a Graham production of “Clytemnestra” in 1960.

She was awarded a Guggenheim fellowship in 1967, which helped her focus on choreography, and taught Graham’s technique as an instructor at schools including the University of Rochester and Brooklyn College. She also staged revivals of works by Graham, including a 2000 production of “Appalachian Spring” for the Joffrey Ballet of Chicago. “She has restored the work’s coherence, clarifying the choreography’s meaning and directed it so strongly that the whole piece snaps onto an emotional level that feels startlingly new,” wrote New York Times dance critic Anna Kisselgoff.

Her husband of more than 40 years, Charles Kikuchi, a psychiatric social worker, died in 1988, after being hospitalized for colon cancer in the midst of a peace march in Ukraine, which was then part of the Soviet Union. In addition to her daughter, of Manhattan, survivors include a son, Lawrence Kikuchi of Burlington, Mass.; and three grandchildren.

In the mid-2000s, Yuriko launched the Arigato Project, a volunteer effort to stage a group of Graham dances that had passed into the public domain. “Arigato means thank you in Japanese,” she told the publication DanceView Times. “It’s my thank you to Martha Graham and to the dance world for giving me such a beautiful life, and I want to give it back. The knowledge, experience: I can’t take it with me. It’s my legacy to young dancers.