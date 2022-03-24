The firm now led by his daughter, Abigail Johnson, had $11.1 trillion in assets under administration, including $4.2 trillion in discretionary assets, as of last month. Fidelity served more than 35 million individual investors, 25,500 business retirement benefit plans and 13,500 financial advisory firms as of December 2020.

With investing visionaries such as Charles Schwab and Vanguard Group founder John Bogle, Mr. Johnson surfed the wave of financial market democratization and deregulation.

He pioneered the sale of mutual funds directly to individual investors rather than through brokers and abolished almost all of the firm’s 8 percent sales charges. He introduced 401(k) retirement plan management, in which Fidelity became the largest player. He was the first to offer money market funds that allowed customers to write checks, competing directly with bank accounts. He fostered celebrity portfolio managers and offered low-fee index funds.

“He created the financial supermarket,” Peter Lynch, Fidelity’s superstar stock picker in the 1980s, said in a 2019 interview.

Mr. Johnson amassed a net worth of $13.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The bulk of his fortune was derived from his 12 percent stake in the closely held company, according to a regulatory filing.

Fidelity was the world’s biggest mutual-fund manager for more than two decades until 2010, when it was surpassed by Vanguard, which benefited from investor demand for low-fee passively managed index funds.

Edward Crosby Johnson III was born in the Boston suburb of Milton on June 29, 1930. His father was a corporate lawyer at the firm that became Ropes & Gray. He took over management of the $3 million Fidelity Fund in 1943 and three years later founded Fidelity Management & Research Co. to act as its investment adviser.

The younger Mr. Johnson, after graduating from Harvard University in 1954 and serving in the Army for two years, joined Fidelity in 1957 as an analyst.

“I was not sure if I would find the investment business interesting,” Johnson wrote in a 1996 magazine article, “Adventures of a Contrarian.” “My father had given me a healthy respect for the market — a respect that came from his own experience watching a whole generation lose money in the late 1920s and 1930s. As a child, I knew you were not to play with the market, in the same way I knew not to play with matches, unless you knew what you were doing.”

He became the first manager of Fidelity’s flagship fund, Magellan, in 1963, which he ran through 1971, beating the S&P 500 by an annual average of 22 percentage points. Magellan became one of the world’s largest and most successful mutual funds under Lynch, who ran it from 1977 to 1990.

Mr. Johnson pushed Fidelity to diversify from its mainstay mutual funds into employee-benefit services, a discount stock brokerage and institutional fund management. He led Fidelity to invest in less liquid assets, including real estate and biotechnology start-ups.

Mr. Johnson was a student of the Japanese concept of kaizen, or attaining perfection through continuous improvement, which he restlessly pushed at his company. “Fidelity’s biggest challenge these days is not fighting for survival; it is fighting against obesity,” he wrote in 1996.

He was known for his attention to detail and a self-critical approach. A collector of antique Japanese, Chinese and colonial American wooden furniture, he would pull out a pocket penlight during museum visits, Lynch said, and open the drawers of exhibits to examine the joinery and learn how things fit together.