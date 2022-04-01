The daughter of a prominent Pakistani journalist and a Welsh-born mother, Dr. Suleri Goodyear straddled a multitude of worlds. She was born in Karachi and spent part of her upbringing in Britain before returning to Pakistan to study in Lahore. She later settled in the United States, where she served for decades on the faculty at Yale University.

The beginning of Dr. Suleri Goodyear’s scholarly career coincided with the emergence of postcolonial theory, which seeks to understand and analyze the legacy of European colonial rule in politics, culture, literature and beyond. It was a legacy she had experienced firsthand: British India had been partitioned in 1947, six years before her birth, into two independent countries, Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan. Her father had argued forcefully for the formation of the Muslim state.

Dr. Suleri Goodyear chronicled her life in Pakistan and the joys and sorrows of her family in “Meatless Days,” her first book, published in 1989. The title referred to the two days per week when, by order of the new government, Pakistani citizens abstained from eating meat to ration the cattle and goat supply.

“Every Tuesday and Wednesday the butchers’ shops would stay firmly closed, without a single carcass dangling from the huge metal hooks that lined the canopies under which the butchers squatted, selling meat, and without the open drains at the side of their narrow street ever running with a trace of blood,” Dr. Suleri Goodyear wrote.

“On days of normal trade, blood would briskly flow, carrying with it flotillas of chicken feathers, and little bits of sinew and entrail, or a bladder full and yellow that a butcher had just bounced deftly into the drain. On meatless days that world emptied into a skeletal remain: the hot sun came to scorch away all the odors and liquids of slaughter and shriveled on the chopping blocks the last curlicues of anything organic, making them look both vacant and precise.”

With the memoirist’s gimlet eye, she went on to note: “As a principle of hygiene I suppose it was a good idea although it really had very little to do with conservation: the people who could afford to buy meat, after all, were those who could afford refrigeration.”

Many reviewers found that the most radiant passages of “Meatless Days” were portraits of Dr. Suleri Goodyear’s family — her diminutive grandmother, for example, whose curved spine sent her “scuttling through the day” in the “posture of a shrimp.”

Dr. Suleri Goodyear “never wrote a thing in a clichéd or ordinary way,” the writer Bina Shah observed in a tribute to her published in the Pakistani publication Dawn; “instead of saying that her Welsh mother could not speak Urdu, she said, ‘Urdu was one of those illusions which cast its shadow over her, but never long enough for her to possess it.’ Her penchant for elegant metaphor was unparalleled.”

In her memoir, Dr. Suleri Goodyear probed her grief over the loss of her mother, who died after being knocked to the ground by a rickshaw, and her sister, who was killed in a suspicious hit-and-run.

In the end, Dr. Suleri Goodyear excavated Pakistani history through the experience of her family, producing “a parallel exercise in postcolonial partition,” reviewer Daniel Wolfe wrote in the New York Times. Her “territory,” he added, “is the self.”

Dr. Suleri Goodyear later wrote the scholarly book “The Rhetoric of English India” (1992), which helped establish her as “the first major postcolonial Pakistani scholar in the global Anglophone sphere,” Sadia Abbas, a Pakistani American scholar and novelist, said in an interview. Her later books included “Boys Will Be Boys” (2003), an elegy for her father. With Azra Raza, Dr. Suleri Goodyear wrote “A Tribute to Ghalib” (2017), offering a “reinterpretation” of 21 traditional poems known as ghazals.

Sara Suleri was born in Karachi on June 12, 1953. Her father, Z.A. Suleri, was known as “Pip” because his defining traits were “patriotic” and “preposterous,” she wrote. Her mother, the former Mair Jones, taught English at the University of the Punjab in Lahore.

Dr. Suleri Goodyear devoted years to her study of English literature. She received a bachelor’s degree from Kinnaird College in Lahore in 1974 and a master’s degree from the University of the Punjab two years later. After moving to the United States, she enrolled at Indiana University in Bloomington, receiving a second master’s degree in 1980 and a PhD in 1983.

Dr. Suleri Goodyear’s husband, Austin Goodyear, died in 2005 after more than a decade of marriage. Besides her sister, survivors include a brother.