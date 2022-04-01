Dr. Milford, who also wrote a biography of poet Edna St. Vincent Millay, built her reputation with “Zelda," which she used as her doctoral dissertation at Columbia University. When it was published in 1970, “Zelda” became a best seller and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and has hailed as a breakthrough in the study of women who had been overshadowed by the men in their lives.

Biographer Judith Thurman, writing in the New Yorker in 2001, called Dr. Milford’s biography “one of the big literary events of the feminist new wave — the first liberation of a madwoman from the attic.”

Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald were the most glamorous couple of the 1920s. The success of Scott’s novels “This Side of Paradise” and “The Great Gatsby” made them celebrities in New York, Paris and beyond. The sparkling and carefree Zelda has remained a subject of fascination through the years and inspired the Amazon series “Z: The Beginning of Everything,” which aired from 2015 to 2017.

Before Dr. Milford’s biography, however, Zelda Fitzgerald was largely viewed by scholars as her husband’s muse and a literary footnote.

“It was not her beauty that was arresting,” Dr. Milford wrote in the prologue to “Zelda.” “It was her style, a sort of insolence toward life, her total lack of caution, her fearless and abundant pride. If the Fitzgeralds were ghostly figures out of an era that was gone, they had nevertheless made an impact on the American imagination that reverberated into my own generation. I wanted to know why.”

Dr. Milford interviewed people who had known the Fitzgeralds and visited the places they had lived, including Montgomery, Ala., where Zelda Sayre grew up as an alluring, if pampered Southern belle. She read the letters they wrote to each other, some filled with bitter recriminations and others containing photographs, warm notes from writers or locks of Zelda’s hair, tied in a ribbon.

“I had somewhat innocently — if a passionate curiosity about another’s life is ever innocent — entered into something I neither could nor would put down for six years,” Dr. Milford wrote, “and in that quest the direction of my life was changed.”

Zelda Fitzgerald had ambitions of being a dancer and writer and published one novel, “Save Me the Waltz,” during her lifetime. After 1930, however, she increasingly struggled with mental illness, while Scott descended deeper into alcoholism.

“Perhaps 50 percent of our friends and relatives would tell you in all honest conviction that my drinking drove Zelda insane,” Scott Fitzgerald wrote to one of Zelda’s doctors in 1932, and “the other half would assure you that her insanity drove me to drink.”

Scott Fitzgerald was living in Hollywood and writing screenplays when died of a heart attack in 1940 at age 44. Zelda Fitzgerald was 47 when she died in a fire at a psychiatric hospital in North Carolina in 1948.

During her research, Dr. Milford examined Zelda’s medical records — angering the Fitzgeralds’ daughter — which allowed her to draw an in-depth, yet sympathetic portrait of a soul in turmoil.

“The cumulative effect is profound and at times overwhelmingly moving,” New York Times book reviewer Christopher Lehmann-Haupt wrote of the biography.

“It turns what had always seemed like a tale of neurotic obsession,” he added, “into a richly complex love story. And, not least of all, it transforms Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald from an exotic thing into a person.”

Nancy Lee Winston was born March 26, 1938, in Dearborn, Mich. Her mother was a homemaker, and her father was an automotive engineer. During World War II, he served in the Navy, and the family lived in Washington and San Francisco before returning to Michigan.

Dr. Milford graduated from the University of Michigan in 1959, spent a year in Europe and then entered graduate school at Columbia to study English, receiving a master’s degree in 1964 and a doctorate in 1972. She taught at several colleges and universities over the years, including Bard, Briarcliff, Brown, Michigan, New York University, Princeton and Vassar. She received a Guggenheim fellowship in the 1970s and taught in Turkey in the 1990s on a Fulbright fellowship.

Soon after publishing “Zelda,” Dr. Milford began working on a biography of Millay, a popular poet of the 1920s. One of Millay’s most famous poems begins “My candle burns at both ends / It will not last the night,” and she lived the same way.

She was the first female poet to win the Pulitzer Prize and her readings attracted huge crowds. She also led a dramatic and bohemian life, marked by drug and alcohol addiction and countless affairs with men and women.

“Her performing self made people feel they had seen the muse alive and just within reach,” Dr. Milford wrote of her.

But by the time Millay died in 1950, in a drunken fall down a staircase, she was almost forgotten. Dr. Milford was given access to thousands of documents by Millay’s sister, Norma, who continued to live in the same house where her sister died — and even slept in her sister’s bed.

When Norma Millay died in 1986, Dr. Milford’s long-delayed book still had not appeared. Her first publisher canceled the project and asked her to return her monetary advance. She finally published her biography, “Savage Beauty,” in 2001. It received mixed reviews but was as best seller is still considered the most comprehensive account of Millay’s life.

Asked why it took her so long to complete the book, Dr. Milford told Newsday: “Some of it of course is because I’ve taken my own sweet time. Some of it is because I got broke and I had to go teach. I got a doctorate during that period. I had a third child. I had a divorce, more than one affair, traveled a lot. That’s from ages 31 to 60. If you don’t have a life then, when do you have it?”

Her marriage to Kenneth Milford ended in divorce. Survivors include three children, Matthew Milford and Kate Milford, both of Brooklyn, and Nell Dority of Ypsilanti, Mich.; a brother; and six grandchildren.

Dr. Milford believed, her son said, that composing a biography was “very much an act of creativity, of poetry, of drama.” In 2008, she became the first executive director of the Leon Levy Center for Biography at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York. She had begun a biography of Rose Kennedy, the matriarch of the Kennedy political family, that she did not complete.