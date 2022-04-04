He won World Series titles in 1959, 1963 and 1965.

Besides his eight years with the Dodgers, Mr. Davis played another 10 for the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, Seattle, Houston, Oakland, Chicago Cubs, Baltimore, California Angels and Kansas City. The three-time All-Star retired in 1976 with a career .294 average, 153 home runs and 1,052 RBI in 1,999 games.

Herman Thomas Davis Jr. was born in Brooklyn on March 21, 1939. He was an athletic standout at Boys High School in Brooklyn, where he played baseball, competed in the long jump and was a basketball teammate of future Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkins.

He was set to sign with the Yankees in 1956 when a phone call from Jackie Robinson changed his mind. Robinson was playing what would be his final season with the Dodgers that year when he called Mr. Davis’s house and encouraged him to sign with Brooklyn. Scouting director Al Campanis knew Mr. Davis’s mother was a Dodgers fan.

“My mother wondered who was calling,” Mr. Davis said in 2019. “I pointed to the receiver and mouthed the words, ‘It’s Jackie Robinson!’ I couldn’t believe I was speaking to one of my heroes, although I don’t remember doing much talking.”

A happy Mr. Davis was smiling in his publicity photos for his first full season in 1957. That had former Brooklyn batting champion Pete Reiser worried that Mr. Davis was too nice. “I want him mad at everyone in the world when he goes up there, including me,” said Reiser, who was managing in the minors at the time.

That season, Mr. Davis batted .357 with 17 home runs, 104 RBI and 68 stolen bases in 127 games.

The Dodgers planned a moment of silence for Mr. Davis at their exhibition game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. Mr. Davis worked in the team’s community relations department until moving to Arizona about a year ago.