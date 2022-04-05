Gene Shue, two-time NBA coach of the year, dies at 90

Gene Shue, a University of Maryland basketball star who spent 32 years in the NBA as a player and head coach, winning coach-of-the-year honors once in Baltimore and once in Washington, died April 3 at his home in Marina del Rey, Calif. He was 90. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The cause was melanoma, said his daughter, Linda Shue.

After 10 years as a standout guard in the NBA, most notably with the Detroit Pistons, Mr. Shue turned to coaching, taking over a woeful Baltimore Bullets team in 1966 as the team’s third coach of the year.

He brought a new intensity to the team, which in his second full season compiled a record of 57-25, earning Mr. Shue the NBA’s coach of the year honors in 1969. He won four division titles in Baltimore and led his team to the NBA Finals in 1971, only to lose to a Milwaukee Bucks team led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson. It was the first of several times in his coaching career that Mr. Shue turned a struggling team into a winner.

When owner Abe Pollin shifted the Bullets franchise to suburban Washington in 1973, Mr. Shue — who was born and raised in Baltimore — did not make the move.

“They think I am Baltimore-oriented, and I am,” he said at the time. “Living and coaching in Baltimore was a beautiful situation. They’re looking for somebody to fit better into the Washington scene.”

Instead, he became head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, who were coming off a season in which they won only nine of 82 games — still the worst full-season record in NBA history. In Mr. Shue’s third year in Philadelphia, his team had a winning record. In his fourth year, the 76ers — led by Julius Erving and George McGinnis — were 50-32 and reached the NBA Finals before losing in six games to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Despite the team’s remarkable turnaround, Mr. Shue was fired only six games into his fifth season in 1977. The next year, he went to San Diego, where the Clippers were playing their first season after the franchise had moved from Buffalo.

Once again, Mr. Shue transformed a losing team — 27-55 the year before his arrival — into a winner, compiling a record of 43-39. After a second season in San Diego, Mr. Shue was named coach of the Bullets in 1980. (The franchise later changed its name to the Wizards.)

At each stop, Mr. Shue adapted his style of coaching to his players, always emphasizing the importance of defense. In Baltimore, with a team anchored by Hall of Famers Wes Unseld, Earl Monroe and Gus Johnson, he installed an offense that relied on screens and isolation plays to free his star shooters for one-on-one matchups.

In Philadelphia and San Diego, he designed a more wide-open, fast-break offense. When he arrived in Washington, where the Bullets had begun to fade after winning the 1978 NBA title, Mr. Shue recognized that he needed a more deliberate offense better suited a slower, more rugged lineup that included Greg Ballard, Rick Mahorn and Jeff Ruland.

“To me, that’s the whole idea of coaching: to be able to take any group and show off their strengths,” he told The Washington Post in 1985.

The Bullets finished 39-43 in his first season, then went 43-39 in 1981-82 and made the second round of the playoffs, earning Mr. Shue his second NBA coach-of-the-year award.

“He takes any team he gets and makes it better, a lot better,” NBA coach Hubie Brown told The Post in 1982. “He did it in Philly, he did it in San Diego and he’s doing it without many people noticing it in Washington.”

With 13 games left in the 1985-86 season, Pollin fired Mr. Shue, much to the surprise of the team. He spent a year as a broadcaster before moving west again to coach the Clippers, who by then had moved to Los Angeles.

With a young, undisciplined team, his luck as a turnaround artist seemed to have run out. His teams were often blown out by wide margins, and midway through his second season in Los Angeles in 1989, Mr. Shue was dismissed with a cumulative record of 27-83.

“Losing is the tough part of coaching,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “Thank God for the good things I’ve gotten. If they were all losses, I’d be terribly disappointed.”

Eugene William Shue was born Dec. 18, 1931, in Baltimore. He was a boy when his father died, and his mother struggled to raise the family.

He was so poor as a child that he didn’t have his own basketball, but he excelled on schoolgrounds and became an all-state player at Towson Catholic High School. He grew to be 6-foot-2 and attended the University of Maryland, where he became the team’s star player as a junior and senior.

Playing under coach Bud Millikan, Mr. Shue led the Terps to their first 20-win season (23 in 1953-54). He set 14 school scoring records. His career average of 18.7 points per game stood for 20 years and still ranks third in Maryland men’s history, after Tom McMillen and Joe Smith. Mr. Shue was named to the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 1991.

After graduating in 1954, he was selected third in the NBA draft by the Philadelphia Warriors. He played briefly for the Warriors and New York Knicks before coming into his own with the Pistons, for whom he played from 1955 to 1962. (The franchise moved from Fort Wayne, Ind., to Detroit after the 1955-56 season.) He was a five-time NBA All-Star and had two seasons in which he averaged more than 22 points per game. After a final season with the Baltimore Bullets, he retired in 1964, ending his career with a scoring average of 14.4 points a game.

Mr. Shue was the first person in the NBA to participate in 2,000 combined games as a player and coach. His record as a coach was 784-861. After his coaching career, he continued to work as an NBA executive and scout.

His marriages to Dorothea Thistle and Sandy Delnero ended in divorce. Survivors include his longtime partner, Patti Massey of Marina del Rey; two daughters from his first marriage, Linda Shue of Hastings, Fla., and Susan Shue of Sacramento; and a grandson. A son from his first marriage, Greg Shue, died in 2021.

Mr. Shue was once suspended for a week for striking a referee during an argument, but was generally considered an easygoing coach who often reminded his players of their good fortune to be playing in the NBA.

“This is the best time of your life,” he once said in a Washington Bullets team meeting. “Enjoy it. You’ll never get a job that’s this much fun again.”

