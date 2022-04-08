Gerda Weissmann Klein, Holocaust survivor and activist, dies at 97

When Gerda Weissmann Klein was liberated by American soldiers in May 1945, one day short of her 21st birthday, she weighed 68 pounds, had a shock of prematurely gray hair and had not bathed in three years. Her parents and only sibling were among the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, and her best friend had died in her arms the previous week during a 350-mile death march.

The Nazi regime and its collaborators had taken “all but my life,” as Mrs. Klein later put it in the title of a 1957 memoir. But she went on to spread a message of hope and tolerance, marrying one of her liberators and lecturing to audiences around the world with her husband, Kurt Klein, a German Jew who had immigrated to the United States as a teenager and returned to Europe as an Army intelligence officer.

Partnering with HBO and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Mrs. Klein turned her memoir into a 1995 film, “One Survivor Remembers,” which won the Academy Award for best documentary short and the Emmy Award for outstanding informational special. Taking the lectern at the Oscars, she delivered one of the ceremony’s most stirring acceptance speeches, recalling that during six years of persecution and captivity, “winning meant a crust of bread and to live another day.”

“Since the blessed day of my liberation I have asked the question, ‘Why am I here?’ ” she said. “I am no better. In my mind’s eye I see those years and days and those who never lived to see the magic of a boring evening at home. On their behalf I wish to thank you for honoring their memory, and you cannot do it in any better way than when you return to your homes tonight to realize that each of you who know the joy of freedom are winners.”

Recognizing her decades of advocacy and education efforts, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in 2011. Mrs. Klein continued lecturing until a few years ago, and was 97 when she died April 3 at her home in Phoenix. Her daughter Vivian Ullman confirmed the death but did not give a cause.

In its detail and specificity, Mrs. Klein’s testimony — like that of survivors and victims such as Anne Frank — became a crucial resource for young people and others trying to understand the horrors of the Holocaust.

“She wanted to empower young people to make a difference,” said Sara J. Bloomfield, director of the Holocaust Memorial Museum, who said that in telling her story to new generations, Mrs. Klein was “not only honoring the past but educating the future.”

Speaking extemporaneously, with her composure rarely cracking, Mrs. Klein brought forth memories that were still vivid more than seven decades later. There was the family cat that stayed outside when Mrs. Klein and her family were forced to move into their basement, as a non-Jewish family took over the rooms upstairs. There was the intimidating, bulldog-faced German supervisor who once saved her life, whisking her out of the infirmary after an SS inspector began sending sick patients to the gas chambers. And there was the raspberry — slightly bruised — that her friend Ilse found in a gutter on the way to a factory, then kept in her pocket and gave to Mrs. Klein even though both women were starving.

For Mrs. Klein, the raspberry was a reminder that love and friendship could endure even in moments of hopelessness and despair, and could serve as a “sustaining force” when survival seemed impossible. “Imagine a world in which your entire possession is one raspberry,” she often said, “and you give it to your friend.”

Gerda Weissmann was born in Bielsko, Poland, on May 8, 1924. Her mother was a homemaker, and her father was a textile manufacturing executive at a company that specialized in furs. Pets scurried through the home, violets grew in the garden and on Sept. 1, 1939, Nazi fighter planes began to roar overhead.

Within three days, the German army had taken the city. A sign was posted outside the family’s garden — “No dogs or Jews” — and Mrs. Klein’s brother was sent to a forced-labor camp. She and her parents were moved to a ghetto before being separated in June 1942, with her parents sent to die at Auschwitz and the younger, able-bodied Mrs. Klein transported to the Gross-Rosen concentration camp system.

She spent much of the next three years at textile factories, where she was forced to weave cloth for the German army. She and the other girls and women were subject to random killings, beatings, disfigurement and days without food. Toward the end of the war, with an Allied victory at hand, she and roughly 2,000 others were sent on a three-month march from the Polish-German border to southern Czechoslovakia. About 350 of the women survived, according to Mrs. Klein, who credited her endurance in part to a pair of ski boots that her father had insisted she take with her before he was deported.

The women were liberated at a factory building in the town of Volary, discovered by a group of U.S. soldiers that included Kurt Klein, then a 24-year-old first lieutenant. “He looked to me like a God,” Mrs. Klein later said, recalling the moment when her future husband “asked if he could see the other ladies,” then “held the door for me.”

“In that moment,” she told the Philadelphia Inquirer, “my humanity was restored.”

In an oral history with the Holocaust Memorial Museum, Kurt recalled that Mrs. Klein led him to a group of emaciated women “scattered over the floor on scraps of straw,” then “made sort of a sweeping gesture over this scene of devastation” and quoted a line by the German poet Goethe: “Noble be man, merciful and good.”

“There was nothing that she could have said that would have underscored the grim irony of the situation better. … It was a totally shattering experience for me.”

Mrs. Klein was hospitalized and visited almost daily by Kurt. They were separated for about a year as she struggled to obtain approval to immigrate to the United States, but married in Paris in 1946 and then settled in Buffalo, where they raised three children. While Kurt ran a printing and editing company, Mrs. Klein learned English and launched a writing career, publishing a weekly column, “Stories for Young Readers,” that ran for 17 years in the Buffalo News.

Reviewing her memoir in the New York Times, Herbert Mitgang wrote that “her story, like Anne Frank’s, is not morbid but soul-searching and human.” Mrs. Klein later wrote children’s books including “The Blue Rose” (1974), about a girl with developmental disabilities, and “Promise of a New Spring” (1981), which used the allegory of a forest fire to teach young people about the Holocaust.

Her other books included “A Passion for Sharing” (1984), a biography of philanthropist Edith Rosenwald Stern, and “The Hours After” (2000), a collection of love letters that she and her husband wrote before their wedding.

Like Mrs. Klein, Kurt often spoke about his own experience during World War II and the Holocaust, when his parents were unable to reach him in the United States and perished at Auschwitz. His story was featured in a 1994 episode of the PBS documentary series “American Experience.”

Both of the Kleins were interviewed for a film that runs at the close of the Holocaust Memorial Museum’s permanent collection. (Mrs. Klein was appointed to the museum’s governing council by President Bill Clinton.) They were also invited to speak at Columbine High School, in the wake of the 1999 mass shooting that left more than a dozen people dead.

“My parents motto was ‘pain should not be wasted,’ ” her son James said in an email, “and they used that as a motivating force for their life’s work.” The Gerda and Kurt Klein Foundation was founded in the 1990s to promote their message of tolerance, and Mrs. Klein later partnered with one of her granddaughters to create Citizenship Counts, a schools-based civics program that promotes “the benefits of living in a diverse, inclusive and democratic country.”

Kurt Klein died in 2002. Survivors include their three children, Ullman of Paradise Valley, Ariz., Leslie Simon of Las Vegas and James of Chevy Chase, Md.; eight grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

“For her family, her greatest achievement is that somehow she and our father managed to emerge from the crucible of the Holocaust and create an absolutely normal life for themselves and their children,” James said. “How people who experienced what they did and were nonetheless able to establish that normalcy is, to us, truly remarkable.”

