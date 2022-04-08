Rayfield Wright, Hall of Famer with Cowboys, dies at 76

Rayfield Wright, the Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle nicknamed “Big Cat,” who went to five Super Bowls in his 13 NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, died April 7. He was 76. His family said he had been hospitalized after a severe seizure. He was diagnosed with early-stage dementia in 2012 and had been plagued by seizures since his retirement. He believed they resulted from repeated head blows he sustained while playing football. He had long hidden his trouble with headaches, dizziness and, at times, unexplained irritability and forgetfulness.

In a 2014 interview with the New York Times, Mr. Wright said he had incurred so many concussions during his NFL career that he couldn’t even count them.

A big player for his era at 6-foot-6 and more than 250 pounds, Mr. Wright had already been a backup tight end for a couple of seasons when coach Tom Landry asked him about playing tackle. Mr. Wright said he had never played tackle in his life, but Landry told him he would be good in the position.

Mr. Wright started at tackle in a 1969 game in which he lined up against Deacon Jones, the most dominant pass rusher of that era. Mr. Wright held his own and settled in as the full-time starter at right tackle in 1970, when Dallas went to its first Super Bowl. The Cowboys then won their first Super Bowl title in 1971, the first of six consecutive seasons Mr. Wright was a Pro Bowler. He was a three-time All-Pro.

“Rayfield was a big, strong guy that was able to transfer his size and strength from tight end to tackle,” Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach said before Mr. Wright’s induction into the hall in 2006. “He also had such quick feet that he was able to deal with some of the faster defensive ends and even the linebacker blitzes. If he got beat, I don’t remember it.”

The “Big Cat” nickname was bestowed on him because he was nimble for his size.

Dallas won another Super Bowl in 1977, but Mr. Wright played only two games that season because of knee surgery. He had played in 95 of the team’s 98 regular-season games, starting 94 of them, in the previous seven seasons.

After Mr. Wright started only 16 of his 31 games in 1978 and 1979, he was released by the Cowboys. He signed with NFC East rival Philadelphia but officially retired because of lingering injuries early in training camp without playing a game for the Eagles.

When inducted into the Hall of Fame more than a quarter-century after his last game, Mr. Wright was presented in Canton, Ohio, by longtime Fort Valley State football coach Stan Lomax.

Larry Rayfield Wright was born in Griffin, Ga., on Aug. 23, 1945. He didn’t even make his high school football team for three years before he went to Fort Valley State, a historically Black university in Georgia, to play basketball. The following summer, Lomax made him quit his summer job at a mill to get ready to join the football team.

The coach also became a father figure to Mr. Wright, who was picked by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the 1967 NFL draft. Mr. Wright still preferred basketball, although he turned down an offer after his junior season to sign with the NBA’s Cincinnati Royals, the franchise that is now the Sacramento Kings, so he could finish school.

His sights were still set on the NBA when Cowboys player personnel director Gil Brandt called and said the team was interested in drafting him.

“I realized that potential, playing for the Cowboys, was a God-given opportunity, and I couldn’t ignore it,” Mr. Wright said in his Hall of Fame speech. “I decided to attend the Cowboys’ training camp which was in July. The Royals camp didn’t start till August. I kind of figured that if I didn’t make the Cowboys team, I could go right to the NBA.”

Mr. Wright was a backup tackle the first two months of the 1969 season, then was thrust into the starting job when Ralph Neely got hurt. His first start came when Dallas, then 8-1, played at the 9-0 Los Angeles Rams with their Fearsome Foursome defense.

“We go up to the line of scrimmage and I’m looking at Deacon Jones square in his eyes, his eyes seem to be red as fire, he’s kicking his back leg like a bull,” Mr. Wright later recalled. “I’m saying to myself, ‘My God, what have I got myself into?‘ ”

Before the ball was snapped, Jones bellowed, “Boy, does your Mama know you out here?” Mr. Wright was so stunned that Jones ran over him.

“I rolled over, looked over at our sideline thinking that coach Landry was going to take me out of the game,” Mr. Wright said. “By that time, Deacon Jones reached his big arms down and said, 'Hey, rookie, welcome to the NFL.’ … I said, 'Well, Mr. Jones, you don’t know my Mama, so don’t talk about her. You want to play the game this way, we’ll play it.’ ”

The Rams won 24-23, but Mr. Wright got a game ball for the job he wound up doing against Jones. Their duels over the years went a long way toward building Mr. Wright’s reputation.

Dallas never had a losing record in Mr. Wright’s 13 seasons, a span that included eight NFC championship games and those five Super Bowl appearances. He was part of the NFL’s all-decade team for the 1970s.

