Gilbert Gottfried, comedian with voice for controversy, dies at 67

Gilbert Gottfried, a comedian with a signature honking voice who delighted in shocking his audiences with pointedly crude material and who achieved greater renown in film and on TV commercials, died April 12 in Manhattan. He was 67. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The cause was complications from muscular dystrophy, said his friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz.

Mr. Gottfried, who began doing stand-up comedy when he was 15, was briefly in the cast of “Saturday Night Live,” appeared in major comedy clubs and on Howard Stern’s radio broadcasts and was often featured in raunchy roasts of other comedians.

He played Iago in the 1992 animated hit film “Aladdin” and appeared in dozens of other films and television shows in character roles or as a voice-over artist. From 2000 to 2011, he was the voice of the Aflac duck, in a series of popular television commercials.

But his penchant for controversial jokes after national tragedies, such as the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the Japanese tsunami of 2011 — “Too soon?” he would ask — led to canceled contracts and a downturn in his career.

This is a developing story. A complete obituary will follow.

