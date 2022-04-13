Shirley Spork, LPGA co-founder and teaching pro, dies at 94

Placeholder while article actions load

Shirley Spork, a renowned teaching pro in women’s golf and one of the last survivors of the 13 women who founded the Ladies Professional Golf Association in 1950, died April 12 in Palm Springs, Calif. She was 94. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Her death was announced by the LPGA, which did not give a cause.

While she never won on the LPGA Tour — her best finish was runner-up in the 1962 LPGA Championship at Stardust Country Club in Las Vegas — Ms. Spork’s impact stretched across seven decades of starting the tour and teaching the game. She was behind the creation of the LPGA Teaching & Club Pro Division, which began with six members and now has more than 1,700 professionals.

She died just two weeks after being selected to join the LPGA Hall of Fame, one of the most stringent halls in sports. The tour voted last month to add all the founders who didn’t get in through their performance on the golf course.

“Getting into the LPGA Hall of Fame is the highest honor ever in our profession, so I’ve climbed the whole ladder and gotten to the top,” Ms. Spork said. “I hope I can sit up on that ladder for a few more years and enjoy it.”

A longtime resident of Palm Desert, Calif., Ms. Spork showed up regularly for the first major of the year at Mission Hills. She also attended the Founders Cup, often greeting players with a handshake and a swing tip off the 18th green.

“When she’s at an LPGA event you will always find her on the range watching all the girls, getting to know them, and maybe even giving a tip or two,” said Karrie Webb, the only woman to win five different majors.

Ms. Spork was born in Detroit on May 14, 1927, and grew up next to the Bonnie Brook Golf Course, where she started playing with only a putter. The club’s pro gave her a set of 3-, 5-, 7- and 9-irons, and she was soon winning regional tournaments.

In 1947, she won the first national collegiate golf championship for women as a student at Michigan State Normal College, now Eastern Michigan University. She received a bachelor’s degree two years later, and was teaching in the Detroit public school system when she turned pro on May 6, 1950, becoming one of 13 women who signed the original charter of the LPGA.

Although she competed regularly on the LPGA in those early years, she was an instructor first, teaching golf at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. She persuaded the LPGA to create a teaching division in 1959 and was one of only two people to be selected LPGA Teacher of the Year twice — and she did that 25 years apart.

“Learning to play the game of golf is like eating an elephant,” said Ms. Spork, who continued to teach into her 90s. “It’s overwhelming unless you eat just one bite at a time and slowly digest it.”

Her death leaves Marlene Hagge as the only surviving LPGA founder.

