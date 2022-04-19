Brad Ashford, former Nebraska congressman, dies at 72

Placeholder while article actions load

Brad Ashford, a Democrat who served one term representing Nebraska’s Omaha-centered district in the U.S. House of Representatives, died April 19. He was 72. His family announced his death in a Facebook post. In February, Mr. Ashford had revealed he was undergoing treatment for brain cancer. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mr. Ashford was a state senator from Omaha when he unseated longtime Republican incumbent Lee Terry in 2014 to represent Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District. He lost the seat two years later to current GOP Rep. Don Bacon.

Mr. Ashford sought the seat again in 2018 but lost the Democratic primary to Kara Eastman. In 2020, after his wife, Ann Ferlic Ashford, lost the primary to Eastman, Mr. Ashford shook up the general election race by endorsing Bacon over Eastman.

John Bradley Ashford was born Nov. 10, 1949, in Omaha. He graduated in 1971 from Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y., and received a law degree from Creighton University in Omaha in 1974. He worked as a lawyer for the Federal Highway Administration in 1974 before opening a private practice the next year. In the 1990s, he became co-owner of the Nebraska Clothing Co.

He began his political career in the 1980s as a Democrat but switched parties several times over the years and pitched himself as an independent-minded moderate. He served in Nebraska’s legislature from 1987 to 1995 and again from 2007 to 2015.

He lost a primary contest for the U.S. House of Representatives in 1994, running as a Republican.

Survivors include his wife, three children and a granddaughter.

