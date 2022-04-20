Earl Devaney, federal watchdog targeting waste and fraud, dies at 74

Placeholder while article actions load

Earl Devaney, a onetime Secret Service officer who became one of the federal government’s most effective investigators of waste and fraud, uncovering corruption at the Interior Department and later leading efforts to monitor billions of dollars of spending in the wake of the 2008 recession, died April 15 at a hospital in Boca Raton, Fla. He was 74.

He had a heart ailment, said his son Michael Devaney.

Mr. Devaney spent more than 20 years in the Secret Service, working mostly in the agency’s financial crimes unit, before ferreting out government fraud and misbehavior at the Environmental Protection Agency and later at the Interior Department, where he spent 10 years as inspector general.

He led efforts that helped uncover neglect and wrongdoing throughout the department, ranging from appalling conditions in tribal jails operated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs — which he called “a national disgrace” — to drug use, sexual encounters and the influence-peddling and tax evasion schemes of lobbyist Jack Abramoff, who went to prison for his misdeeds in 2008.

A burly former police officer and college football player, the plain-spoken Mr. Devaney did not shy away from confronting top Interior Department officials when he had concluded they acted without accountability.

“Simply stated, short of a crime, anything goes at the highest levels of the Department of the Interior,” he said at a 2006 congressional hearing.

He said some of the agency’s top leaders were too cozy with the oil industry and had too often overlooked ethical lapses, incompetence, cronyism and double-dealing.

“Everything everyone would want is here,” Mr. Devaney said of the Interior Department in a 2009 interview with the New York Times. “Water, land, minerals, oil and gas and the ever-popular Indian gaming.”

Abramoff’s far-reaching criminal enterprise began when he was lobbying for Native American casinos and led to millions of dollars in fraud and kickback schemes. As part of his three-year investigation of Abramoff, Mr. Devaney looked into the dealings of several high-ranking Interior Department officials, including J. Steven Griles, second-in-command to Secretary Gale A. Norton during the George W. Bush administration.

According to a report issued by Mr. Devaney’s office, Griles, a onetime coal industry lobbyist, was involved in as many as 25 possible ethical violations and was, in Mr. Devaney’s words, “ready and willing to serve as Jack Abramoff’s man inside Interior.”

Despite the findings, Griles faced virtually no discipline from Norton before he resigned in 2004.

“She said she’d talked to him and he wouldn’t do it again,” Mr. Devaney said. “Three years later, he was in jail.” (Griles pleaded guilty to obstructing a Senate investigation of Abramoff.)

Mr. Devaney sometimes used spy-movie technology to catch malefactors in the act. One keepsake in his office was an alligator head that had been placed in a Louisiana bayou with a small camera mounted inside. The unmoving gator captured photographs of an Interior Department official on a fishing trip illegally financed by a company he was supposed to be monitoring.

Perhaps Mr. Devaney’s most noteworthy investigation was of a little-known Interior Department agency called the Minerals Management Service. A Denver-based division of the agency, called the Royalty-in-Kind Program, was in charge of collecting royalties for the federal government on oil and gas drilling leases.

Mr. Devaney’s office discovered that poorly written contracts had deprived the federal government of an estimated $10 billion in royalties that should have been paid by oil companies. Agency officials knew about the problem for at least two years, Mr. Devaney charged, but did nothing to correct it.

Moreover, according to a report Mr. Devaney issued in 2008, workers at the agency “frequently consumed alcohol at industry functions, had used cocaine and marijuana, and had sexual relations with oil and gas company representatives.”

Congressional hearings were held, and the Minerals Management Service was later broken into three separate agencies.

In 2009, Mr. Devaney was invited to a meeting with Vice President Joe Biden to discuss monitoring the financial recovery program that was at the heart of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. Mr. Devaney was preparing to retire, but Biden escorted him into the Oval Office, where President Barack Obama asked him to lead the Recovery Accountability and Transparency Board — often called the RAT Board.

Suddenly in charge of curbing waste in the roughly $800 billion federal aid package, Mr. Devaney did a quick calculation, using a common estimate that 7 percent of federal spending is lost to waste.

“The first time I took a pencil and figured that out,” he told The Washington Post in 2009, “I was horrified to see it was $55 billion.”

Helped by other inspectors general and a staff of about 40, Mr. Devaney adopted analytical tools from law enforcement and intelligence agencies to develop a comprehensive, searchable federal database that accounted for every dollar spent in the recovery act. Recipients of funds from the program were listed by name and Zip code.

“If you take on a tough assignment, like a total rehab of a program, or building a new one,” Mr. Devaney told The Post in 2011, “you’re either going to look smart or you’re going to fail.”

His project was seen as one of the federal government’s boldest steps toward transparency and citizen involvement. His work with the RAT Board was praised by Republicans and Democrats.

“He’s the best of the IGs, when you look around,” Rep. Edolphus Towns (D-N.Y.), then-chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in 2011. “He’s the Super Bowl guy, no question about it.”

Earl Edward Devaney was born June 8, 1947, in Reading, Mass. His father owned several businesses, and his mother was an actress and model.

Mr. Devaney, who worked briefly as a police officer and garbage collector as a young man, was an offensive lineman at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa. After graduating in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in government, he joined the Secret Service.

Early in his career, he served on protective details before being assigned to the Secret Service’s other primary law enforcement role, investigating counterfeiting and other financial crimes. He was in charge of the fraud unit when he left the Secret Service in 1991.

Mr. Devaney spent eight years as an investigator at the EPA before becoming the Interior Department’s inspector general in 1999. He retired from federal service in 2011 and moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, the former Judith Levay; two sons, Matthew Devaney and Michael Devaney; and five grandchildren.

“If you want to be popular, the IG job is not the one to have,” Mr. Devaney told National Journal in 2007. “Every day someone is going to be mad at you. The trick is to come to work in the morning and not be a poodle or a Doberman pinscher, but to strike a balance.”

