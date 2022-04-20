Dede Robertson, wife of televangelist Pat Robertson, dies at 94

Placeholder while article actions load

Dede Robertson, the wife of religious broadcaster Pat Robertson and a founding board member of the Christian Broadcasting Network, died April 19 at her home in Virginia Beach. She was 94. The network announced her death in a statement but did not give a cause. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mrs. Robertson became a born-again Christian several months after her husband found his faith. The couple, who met at Yale University in 1952, embarked on a journey that included living in a roach-infested commune in New York before Pat Robertson bought a tiny television station in Virginia that would become the Christian Broadcasting Network.

He later ran for president of the United States in 1988, with his wife campaigning by his side.

“Mom was the glue that held the Robertson family together,” said Gordon Robertson, one of her four children and the president and chief executive of CBN. “She was always working behind the scenes. If it weren’t for Mom, there wouldn’t be a CBN.”

Adelia “Dede” Elmer was born in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 3, 1927, to middle-class Catholic Republicans. She received a bachelor’s degree in social administration from Ohio State University and a master’s in nursing from Yale, where her future husband was studying law.

Pat Robertson was the son of a Southern Baptist, Democratic U.S. senator from Virginia. Eighteen months after meeting, they ran off to be married by a justice of the peace, knowing that neither family would approve.

Mrs. Robertson told the Associated Press that her husband was interested in politics until he found religion. He stunned her by pouring out their liquor, tearing a nude print off the wall and declaring he had found the Lord.

They moved into a commune in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn because he said God had told him to sell all his possessions and minister to the poor. Mrs. Robertson told the AP she was tempted to go back to Ohio, “but I realized that was not what the Lord would have me do … I had promised to stay, so I did.”

Pat Robertson later heard God tell him to buy a small TV station in Portsmouth, Va., which grew into a global religious broadcasting network. He ran CBN’s flagship program, “The 700 Club,” for half a century before stepping down last fall.

In her autobiography, Mrs. Robertson recalled bridling at staying at home and her husband’s refusal to help around the house. “I was a Northerner, and Northern men just generally help around the house a little more,” she said. “I noticed the further south we moved, the less he did.”

Her attitude changed after she had her own born-again experience at a church service. “I began to see how important what he was doing really was,” she told the AP.

Mrs. Robertson said that women should not work outside the home while their children are young unless they must. She reared her kids and worked as a nursing professor after they went to school.

In 1982, she was appointed as the U.S. delegate to the Inter-American Commission of Women, which promotes women’s rights and gender equality in the Americas. She also served on the board of Regent University, which her husband founded in Virginia Beach, and Operation Blessing International, his humanitarian group.

In addition to her husband, survivors include four children, Elizabeth Robinson, Ann LeBlanc and Timothy and Gordon Robertson; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

— Associated Press

