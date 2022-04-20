Radu Lupu, Romanian pianist of understated allure, dies at 76

Placeholder while article actions load

Radu Lupu, a Romanian pianist venerated for his understated yet enrapturing interpretations of Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann and Brahms, died April 17 at his home in Lausanne, Switzerland. He was 76. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His manager, Jenny Vogel, confirmed his death but did not cite a cause. Among classical music critics and devotees, and among the musicians with whom he performed over more than half a century, Mr. Lupu was celebrated as one of the finest concert pianists of his generation. Alex Ross, the music critic for the New Yorker magazine, described Mr. Lupu in a tribute after his death as the “arch-magus of the piano,” “the supreme living practitioner of his instrument, a musician and artist of the highest order.”

Yet Mr. Lupu, by his preference and design, was not widely known beyond the audiences that convened in concert halls to take in what by all accounts were his sublimely sensitive performances. He made few recordings and granted even fewer interviews. In his reserve, he left some observers with the incorrect impression that he was a recluse. A writer for the British magazine the Spectator once dubbed him the “J.D. Salinger of pianists.”

Before his retirement in 2019, Mr. Lupu gave hundreds of concerts around the world. One of his trademarks as a performer was immediately obvious to any audience: Mr. Lupu did not sit on a piano bench, preferring instead a humble office chair.

“He trudges onstage, sits down at the piano like a court stenographer at a tedious trial, and proceeds dispassionately to do his job,” music critic John Rockwell wrote in the New York Times in 1991. While other pianists swayed and tossed their heads, Mr. Lupu sat in near stillness, except for the measured movement of his fingers. Stripped of any unnecessary flourish, his performances, both as a soloist and with leading international orchestras, were marked by their musical purity.

Although he ventured into the works of Debussy, Bartok and Janacek, all of whom lived into the 1900s, Mr. Lupu was best known for his mastery of the Austrian and German composers of the late 18th and 19th centuries. But if his repertoire was limited, it contained infinite expressive range.

“Radu Lupu is a strange, wizardly presence at the piano,” Ross wrote in the Times in 1994, describing a recital by Mr. Lupu at New York’s Carnegie Hall as having had “the atmosphere of a seance.”

“He indulged, as always, in eccentricities,” Ross continued, “but his lustrous tone and easeful grasp of the longer musical line mesmerized [the] audience. The final movement of Schumann’s Fantasy in C turned into never-ending waves of lyric warmth, and the encore of Brahms’s Intermezzo in A (Op. 118, No. 2) was too beautiful for words. Ghosts of the Romantics hovered behind him.”

It was often observed that Mr. Lupu seemed to pay little attention to the audience, which he acknowledged with only the most subtle bow.

“I’m playing for the audience, of course,” Mr. Lupu clarified in a rare interview, with the Orange County Register in 1994. “The audience element is the most important element in the concert. But it is also true that if I can make music for myself, even while practicing, and be moved by it, then that will project to the audience.”

“It may seem I am playing for myself, but it’s not quite like that,” he concluded. “Why should I make a big show of the whole thing?”

Mr. Lupu was born Nov. 30, 1945, in Galati, a Romanian port city on the Danube River. His father was a lawyer, his mother a French teacher. Mr. Lupu was 6 when he began piano lessons and 12 when he gave his first recital, a performance of his own compositions.

In the 1960s, he received a scholarship to study in the Soviet Union, at the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory. A string of triumphs at major international competitions helped bring him to worldwide renown.

In 1966, Mr. Lupu was awarded the gold medal in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Texas, an event that honors the American pianist who became a Cold War celebrity when he won the 1958 International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow.

In 1967, Mr. Lupu won the grand prize at the George Enescu International Competition in Bucharest, Romania. Two years later, he won the Leeds International Piano Competition in Britain.

For all his victories, Mr. Lupu did not enjoy music contests, describing them as “nerve-racking.” He confessed to having a similar dislike for microphones, which contributed to the small size of his recording catalogue.

Mr. Lupu recorded works by Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann and Brahms, among others, for the Decca label. He received a 1995 Grammy Award for a recording of Schubert piano sonatas. With the American pianist Murray Perahia, he received a 1986 Gramophone award for an album of four-hand works by Mozart and Schubert. Andrew Clements, a music critic for the London Guardian, described the rendition on that album of Schubert’s Fantasia in F minor as “one of the greatest piano-duet recordings of all time.”

Mr. Lupu’s first marriage, to Elizabeth Wilson, a British musician he met while studying in the Soviet Union, ended in divorce.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Delia Bugarin, who is a violinist; a son from another relationship, Daniel; and two grandchildren.

Music, for Mr. Lupu, was an intensely private experience, sometimes taking him away from his instrument itself.

“I work away from the piano a lot, just myself and the score so that nothing can interfere between the music and myself,” he told the Orange County Register. “It’s a very complex process, but I try to find my own voice in the music.”

