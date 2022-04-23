Jim Hartz, ‘Today’ show host and Channel 4 anchor, dies at 82

Placeholder while article actions load

Jim Hartz, a co-host of NBC’s “Today” show for two years in the mid-1970s who also was a local news anchor in New York and Washington, died April 17 at a hospital in Fairfax County. He was 82. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said his wife, Alexandra Dickson Hartz.

An old-school newscaster with a deep voice that had hints of his native Oklahoma, Mr. Hartz became one of the country’s youngest local news anchors when he joined New York’s WNBC-TV in 1964, when he was 24.

In New York, Mr. Hartz helped make WNBC’s 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. programs the top-rated newscasts in the city. Broadcasting from the same building that housed the national headquarters of NBC News, he made a name as a dependable news reader and on-the-scene reporter and drew the notice of network executives.

In addition to local news, Mr. Hartz covered national politics, went abroad to report on the 1973 Arab-Israeli War and became especially known for his reporting on science and the space program. From 1966 to 1976, he helped anchor NBC’s space coverage, including the Apollo launches that took the first astronauts to the moon.

His mentor at NBC News was Frank McGee, a veteran reporter and fellow Oklahoman who was host of the “Today” show from 1971 until his death from bone cancer in 1974. When Mr. Hartz was chosen to succeed McGee as co-host of “Today” alongside Barbara Walters, he reportedly beat out Tom Brokaw and Tom Snyder for the job.

He handled a mix of hard news and entertainment stories, often sharing the screen with NBC mainstays Joe Garagiola and Gene Shalit, the program’s longtime movie critic. Mr. Hartz once had a testy interview with former vice president Spiro Agnew, who complained about the news media being “sympathetic to the Zionist cause” in coverage of Israel.

Mr. Hartz often said his favorite assignment on “Today” was a series of visits to all 50 states in the months leading up to the 1976 U.S. bicentennial.

“It’s one of those things you don’t forget,” he said in 2012. “It was a chance to see the country almost like a snapshot.”

In June 1976, Walters left the “Today” show, and as NBC executives reconfigured the program, Mr. Hartz was soon replaced as host by Brokaw. He stayed on for several months in a diminished role as a roving correspondent.

“The show was glamorous on the outside, but inside it’s one of the toughest jobs there is,” Mr. Hartz told the Tulsa World in 2001. “It turned my life inside out.”

In 1977, he came to Washington as co-anchor with Jim Vance of the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts on the NBC-owned WRC-TV (Channel 4). He was reportedly paid $200,000 a year, the highest salary of any local newscaster at the time.

After two years, WRC-TV brought in Gordon Peterson from competing station Channel 9 (then known as WDVM), and Mr. Hartz’s contract was not renewed.

He later became co-host, with Broadway star Mary Martin, of “Over Easy,” a PBS program about aging gracefully that originated in San Francisco and featured interviews with celebrities such as comedian Bob Hope and actress Jane Fonda. In the 1980s and 1990s, Mr. Hartz had a long tenure as host of the PBS science program “Innovation” and worked on other shows, including a joint PBS telecast with a Japanese network about Asian news.

In the late 1990s, Mr. Hartz served as a visiting scholar at the First Amendment Center at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. He became particularly interested in how to increase the scientific literacy of the general public.

He collaborated with NASA scientist Rick Chappell on a book, “Worlds Apart,” that aimed to bridge the gulf between scientists and journalists. The writers maintained that misunderstandings on both sides threatened the scientific preeminence of the United States.

“Besides scientists who don’t speak English and journalists who don’t speak science,” Mr. Hartz and Chappell wrote, “there are uncertain gatekeepers — editors who decide which stories will be published or produced — and a public ill-equipped to grasp the nuance and significance of scientific developments. Given these circumstances, it’s not surprising that the popular support that science once enjoyed is now eroding.”

James LeRoy Hartz was born Feb. 3, 1940, in Tulsa. His father was an Assembly of God pastor, and his mother was a homemaker.

He took premedicine courses at the University of Tulsa and, to help pay his tuition, began working in radio. He was an announcer at two radio stations before leaving college to become a television reporter for KOTV, the Tulsa CBS affiliate. An NBC producer noticed him on the air and hired him for the network’s station in New York.

“When NBC recruited me from news director at KOTV three decades ago, I moved to New York,” he said in 1994. ″The world became my news beat: combat in the Middle East, space shots, presidential trips.”

His marriage to Norma Tandy ended in divorce. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, the former Alexandra Dickson of Alexandria, Va.; two daughters from his first marriage, Jana Hartz Maher of Colorado Springs, and Nancy Hartz Cole of Reston, Va.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A son from his first marriage, John M. Hartz, died in 2015.

In addition to broadcasting, Mr. Hartz had a public relations consulting business and contributed articles to National Geographic and other publications. He won five Emmy Awards throughout his career and retired in his mid-60s.

He said the two most important qualities needed in a TV journalist were an ability to make ad-lib comments for long periods and “a strong bladder.”

