Fuad El-Hibri, founder of vaccine maker Emergent BioSolutions, dies at 64

Fuad El-Hibri, the founder of Emergent BioSolutions, a Maryland-based company that became a major federal contractor as the sole U.S. producer of a vaccine against anthrax and later attracted intensified scrutiny when it was forced to discard 75 million doses of coronavirus vaccine because of possible contamination, died April 23 at his home in Potomac, Md. He was 64.

The cause was pancreatic cancer, said Linda Brunett, an assistant to his family.

Mr. El-Hibri grew up in Europe and the Middle East, the son of a German mother and a Lebanese father, and embarked on his business career after university studies at Stanford and Yale.

A wide-ranging entrepreneur, he specialized during the early years of his career in telecommunications, helping to establish mobile networks in Russia, Venezuela and El Salvador.

In the United States, Mr. El-Hibri rose to prominence in the field of biotechnology after paying $25 million at auction in 1998 for a government laboratory in Lansing, Mich. The laboratory was the only manufacturer in the United States of an anthrax vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Three years later, the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, precipitated the war on terrorism and fueled fears of a possible future attack on U.S. troops or citizens involving biological agents such as the bacteria that cause anthrax.

Under Mr. El-Hibri’s leadership, Emergent BioSolutions won hundreds of millions of dollars in federal contracts to produce massive quantities of anthrax vaccine for the Strategic National Stockpile, the federal government’s emergency reserve of supplies to be used in the event of a public health emergency.

Emergent BioSolutions, which Mr. El-Hibri took public in 2006, bought up competitors in order to sell treatments for smallpox, botulism and other potential agents of germ warfare, becoming a prime federal contractor for biodefense vaccines and treatments.

From 2006 to 2020, the company spent $43 million on lobbying, according to data maintained by the Center for Responsive Politics and cited in a Washington Post report. Mr. El-Hibri made prolific political contributions, the New York Times reported.

By 2019, the company’s annual revenue had reached $1.1 billion, principally from contracts with the Strategic National Stockpile that had been granted without competitive bidding, The Post reported in 2020.

After the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020 — and despite lapses at the company documented by the FDA in training, record-keeping and quality control — Emergent BioSolutions received a $628 million contract to help manufacture coronavirus vaccines once they were ready for production.

That deal, The Post reported, “cemented Emergent’s status as the highest-paid and most important contractor to the [Health and Human Services] office responsible for preparing for public health threats and maintaining the government’s stockpile of emergency medical supplies.”

In early 2021, Emergent BioSolutions began producing two coronavirus vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca jabs, at its Baltimore location. In March of that year, amid surging demand for coronavirus vaccines across the United States and worldwide, federal officials confirmed that up to 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been contaminated at the Baltimore plant. The officials cited human error as the cause.

Emergent BioSolutions later halted new production of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the location. By June 2021, the FDA had concluded that at least 60 million additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine produced by Emergent BioSolutions had to be discarded. In November 2021, the federal government canceled its $628 million contract with the company.

When the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis opened an inquiry into the contamination at Emergent BioSolutions, Mr. El-Hibri appeared before the panel and declared that “the cross-contamination incident is unacceptable … period.”

Amid declining stock prices, the company later faced complaints from shareholders, including that executives had provided inaccurate statements about the company’s ability to complete the federal contract for coronavirus vaccines.

In 2020, according to the Times, Mr. El-Hibri had cashed in stocks and options worth more than $42 million.

Mr. El-Hibri, who served as chief executive of Emergent BioSolutions from its founding until 2012, stepped down as executive chairman in March.

He was the founding chairman of his family’s El-Hibri Foundation, a grant-making philanthropic organization in Washington that seeks to increase the inclusion of American Muslim communities.

He also served as a director of the International Biomedical Research Alliance, a nonprofit organization that supports doctoral students at the National Institutes of Health.

Yahia Fuad El-Hibri was born in Hildesheim, Germany, on March 2, 1958. His father, an engineer, was Mr. El-Hibri’s early business partner in the telecommunications industry; his mother was a homemaker.

Mr. El-Hibri had what his family described in an announcement of his death as a “multifaith and multicultural upbringing” in Lebanon and Germany. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford in 1980 and a master’s degree in public and private management from Yale in 1982. He became a U.S. citizen in 1999.

Mr. El-Hibri worked for Citicorp in Saudi Arabia and with the consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton in countries including Indonesia before entering the telecommunications industry. He became interested in biotechnology, according to a Post report in 2011, after participating in a deal to sell $50 million in anthrax vaccine to the Saudi government.

Among the early investors in BioPort, as Emergent BioSolutions was first known, was retired Navy Adm. William J. Crowe Jr., who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President Ronald Reagan.

Mr. El-Hibri’s survivors include his wife of 39 years, the former Nancy Grunenwald of Potomac; three children, Karim El-Hibri of Gaithersburg, Md., Yusra El-Hibri of Floresville, Tex., and Faiza El-Hibri of Media, Pa.; his mother, Elisabeth Trunk El-Hibri of Bethesda, Md.; a sister; a brother; and three grandchildren.

