James Macdonell, activist minister, dies at 89

Placeholder while article actions load

James G. Macdonell, who ministered for 38 years Saint Mark Presbyterian Church in Rockville, Md., and participated in civil rights and anti-housing-discrimination activism as an expression of what he called “practical Christianity,” died April 29 at a retirement home in Rockville. He was 89. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The cause was cerebrovascular disease, said his wife, Nancy Macdonell.

Rev. Macdonell, who worked briefly as a cartoonist on the Buck Rogers strip, turned to social work and then the ministry in the late 1950s amid the burgeoning civil rights movement. He began at Saint Mark in 1960 as founding minister and declared himself and the congregation in service of the civil rights struggle.

He participated in the 1963 March on Washington and, the next year, he spent a week helping direct a registration drive for Black voters in Canton, Miss., later calling the threats he received the most terrifying experience of his life. He was part of a contingent of ordained clergy who flew to Alabama in 1965 for the voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery that was led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Advertisement

“We lost members because of my stand in our church,” Rev. Macdonell told the Pittsburgh Courier at the time. “People have also cut back their pledges. But I am proud the church is putting its feet where its mouth is.” (In a much later interview, Rev. Macdonell described his congregation as one that came to embrace civic engagement locally and globally.)

He helped start the Fair Housing Council of Greater Washington, now the Equal Rights Center, and served on Montgomery County’s Human Rights Commission, where he championed the need for low-income housing in a prosperous region.

He was a key player in the successful effort of the late 1960s to save the historically Black Montgomery County enclave of Scotland from condemnation. He then help establish a refurbished community of about 100 newly built low-cost homes and apartments for families.

Advertisement

“These were the first low-income housing units built in Montgomery County,” he told The Washington Post in 2004, when he was inducted into the county Human Rights Commission’s hall of fame. “We got the first low-income housing grant from [the Department of Housing and Urban Development] and built 75 rentals and 25 homes for ownership.”

In the early 1970s, he was credited with helping to start the now-defunct Karma House residential treatment program to help troubled teens. Toward the end of his tenure at the parish, he became a leader in the Presbyterian Committee on Northern Ireland, a group that supported the peace and reconciliation process in a British province long reeling from sectarian violence.

“My congregation, while very spiritual, is also one that since day one determined that the good news of the Gospel ought to be relevant, lived and expressed in deeds as well as words,” he told The Post.

Advertisement

James Gerald Macdonell was born in Minneapolis on Sept. 17, 1932, and grew up in Evanston, Ill., where his parents were active in the Presbyterian Church. His father was a life insurance salesman, and his mother was a homemaker.

An aspiring cartoonist from a young age, Rev. Macdonell was a 1952 graduate of the American Academy of Art in Chicago and became an artist on the Buck Rogers comic strip. His experience as a volunteer at a community center, working with the poor, gave him a greater sense of purpose than his job inking a cartoon strip, his wife said, and he changed careers.

He received a degree in social work in Lake Forest College in Illinois as well as a master’s degree from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago. He was ordained in the late 1950s at North Presbyterian Church in Geneva, N.Y., where he was an associate pastor before moving to the Washington area.

Advertisement

His first marriage, to Joan Mitchell, ended in divorce. In 1977, he married Nancy Dittemore. In addition to his wife, of Rockville, survivors include four children from his first marriage, Eric Macdonell of Bel Air, Md., Kimberly Daniels of Grants Pass, Ore., Douglas Macdonell of Hudson, Wis., and Kristin Macdonell of California; two stepchildren; a brother; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

While living at Ingleside at King Farm retirement community in Rockville, Rev. Macdonell returned to his cartooning roots — drawing caricatures for the weekly newsletter.

He told The Post in 2014 he had spent much of his life drawing caricatures of nearly everyone with whom he had crossed paths from the civil rights movement onward — a skill that, at times, could help defuse tensions.

“People put up with funny pictures sometimes when you’re coming across really strong with your liberal politics,” he said. “It’s an icebreaker.”

GiftOutline Gift Article