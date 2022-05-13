David Marcuse, who ran bookstores for liberal clientele, dies at 73

Placeholder while article actions load

David Marcuse, whose Common Concerns bookstore in Washington became a community hive for bohemians and hardcore liberals in the 1980s by offering publications, posters and T-shirts with assertively left-wing political messaging, died April 7 at a hospital in Baltimore. He was 73. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The cause was sepsis and respiratory failure, said his brother, Michael Marcuse.

A onetime Pennsylvania Eagle Scout who became permanently radicalized as a college student during the Vietnam War era, Mr. Marcuse was a serial entrepreneur who put his politics and creative marketing talents in service of selling books. He owned several Washington-area bookshops over the decades, but Common Concerns, based in the Dupont Circle neighborhood from 1980 until its shuttering in 1991, drew the widest attention.

Like a handful of other Washington bookstores run at that time by communist and socialist groups, Common Concerns thrived in opposition to President Ronald Reagan’s administration. Mr. Marcuse promoted the shop under the slogans "More Mao Than Thou” and “Still Subversive After All These Years,” and stocked shelves with obscure academic journals as well as feminist, trade union and Indigenous periodicals. He also sold Black-history playing cards.

Advertisement

“It was the only place I could find kids’ books that weren’t so Eurocentric,” one frequent patron, identified as a scholar from Mauritius, told The Washington Post in 1991.

Presiding over the store was Mr. Marcuse, readily identifiable during those years with his neck-covering beard. He was, by all accounts, a boundlessly good-humored man and habitue of the local punk scene who had a thorough knowledge of seemingly every alternative press in North America. He piped in West African rock music, sold tickets to Sweet Honey in the Rock concerts and served up pots of coffee cultivated by farmers said to be on the side of anti-colonial and anti-military struggles in Africa and Central America.

The store was, for many years, an energetic melting pot of residents and a locale for poetry readings and other gatherings. His “Meese Is a Pig" posters and T-shirts — referring to the Reagan attorney general who waged battles against abortion rights, affirmative action and pornography — were the most popular items in the store, but ultimately not enough to save it.

Advertisement

Running a small business with tight profit margins, he could not survive a national recession and the dramatically increased rent and property tax bills as Dupont Circle further gentrified. But he also accepted blame for his inability to part with misfit employees. “I should have fired some people earlier,” he told The Washington Post in 1991. “And shoplifting — people don’t like to talk about it, but it’s a business.”

David Gerald Marcuse was born in Ashland, Pa., on June 28, 1948, and grew up mostly in Lancaster, Pa. He was young when his parents divorced, and he was raised almost entirely by his mother, who taught English at a junior-high school.

He received a bachelor’s degree in political science from American University in 1970, the same year he helped start the District’s Community Bookstore that aimed to serve the Marx-Mao crowd. He said he included a smattering of books by conservative Sen. Barry Goldwater (R-Ariz.) under the theory that the core customer should “know his enemy.”

Advertisement

Mr. Marcuse left that business after about a year and, initially from his Volkswagen Bug and later from a warehouse in Rockville, Md., operated a wholesale book distributorship called RPM that focused on small and alternative-press texts. He also began a short-lived retail store, Bookworks, in Old Town Alexandria, Va., and became manager of Sidney Kramer Books in Washington.

After Common Concerns closed, he spent more than a decade as co-owner with his friend Charles Dukes of Chuck & Dave’s Books, Etc., which sold books and toys in the liberal Montgomery County, Md., enclave of Takoma Park. Mr. Marcuse, who had trouble standing because of a painful condition called peripheral neuropathy, later worked as a bus driver for special-needs children in Montgomery County Public Schools.

For many years, he was also a volunteer driver for social-service organizations including Shepherd’s Table and Meals on Wheels, as well as St. Stephen and the Incarnation Episcopal Church in Washington. A longtime Takoma Park resident, he moved to Rockville, Md., four years ago. Survivors include his brother, of Silver Spring, Md.

Advertisement

His niece, Deborah Marcuse, a civil rights and employment lawyer, recalled her uncle as relentlessly optimistic despite a career of health and business vicissitudes.

“David had a radical love of humanity," she said. "He was everyone’s uncle. At RPM, he eventually had 40 people who worked there, and he hired a vegan chef to cook for them. That’s the employer that everyone should be, but it’s the kind of employer that late capitalism really doesn’t care to support. It’s pretty much the opposite of the small handful of monopolies that are taking over the world at the moment.”

GiftOutline Gift Article